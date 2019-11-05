SABC denies rumours that Uzalo could be taken off air over contract issues

Acting SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu dismissed the claims.

“The SABC can confirm that there is no truth to these rumours," she said.

"Although the SABC is not at liberty to discuss its contractual obligations with third parties, the organisation can confirm that Uzalo will continue to be broadcast on SABC1."

The station referred all further queries to Stained Glass Pictures.

In a statement, the production company said that its current contract with the SABC would be up for renewal in October next year.

"Our current contract with the SABC is up for renewal in October 2020. So there is nothing to comment on."

* This story has been amended to include comment from Uzalo's production house Stained Glass Pictures.