TshisaLIVE

SABC denies rumours that Uzalo could be taken off air over contract issues

05 November 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
The SABC has denied rumours that 'Uzalo' is set to be pulled from the air.
The SABC has denied rumours that 'Uzalo' is set to be pulled from the air.
Image: Twitter/ Uzalo

The SABC has moved to calm fears that popular SABC1 soapie Uzalo could be cancelled because its contract with the show's producers has ended.

An insider at the show told TshisaLIVE that production house Stained Glass Pictures' contract with the SABC expired at the end of October, leading to confusion over the future of the production.

Cast members contacted by TshisaLIVE refused to comment on the claims, stating that they were contractually bound to stay silent.

Uzalo producers claim it's business as usual, despite 'SABC salary fears'

Stained Glass Pictures have hit back at reports that the cast and crew of 'Uzalo' are "shaken" by the current financial crisis at the SABC.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Acting SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu dismissed the claims.

“The SABC can confirm that there is no truth to these rumours," she said.

"Although the SABC is not at liberty to discuss its contractual obligations with third parties, the organisation can confirm that Uzalo will continue to be broadcast on SABC1."

The station referred all further queries to Stained Glass Pictures. 

In a statement, the production company said that its current contract with the SABC would be up for renewal in October next year.

"Our current contract with the SABC is up for renewal in October 2020. So there is nothing to comment on."

* This story has been amended to include comment from Uzalo's production house Stained Glass Pictures.

READ MORE:

Gugu Gumede spills the tea on why she ditched the weaves

Gugu is keeping it natural.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Dawn Thandeka King on playing an abused woman on Uzalo: 'This is what we go through in society'

Dawn Thandeka King's character on Uzalo goes through a traumatic experience.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fans react to YFM firing producer over Nicholas Ninow tweet TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA slams Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's 'disgusting' Springboks tweet TshisaLIVE
  3. An artist offered me R100k to act like we’re dating, says Thuli Phongolo TshisaLIVE
  4. 'She is a broken woman'- Sophie Ndaba spills the tea on her Lockdown role TshisaLIVE
  5. Busiswa is buzzing after getting a shout-out from Halle Berry TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I was shocked': John Steenhuisen on Maimane's exit, Zille's return and his ...
Faf de Klerk greeting Prince Harry in an SA flag cozzie is a whole mood
X