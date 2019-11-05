TshisaLIVE

Steve Hofmeyr defends 'negative' Springboks tweet: I won’t fall for political opportunism

05 November 2019 - 12:38 By Kyle Zeeman
Steve Hofmeyr says he is a proud Springbok supporter.
Image: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla

Controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr has hit back at those who accused him of being negative about the Springboks' Rugby World Cup (RWC) triumph at the weekend, telling his followers that he will not fall for political opportunism.

The Springboks defeated England 32-12 at the International Stadium Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday to win their third world cup title.

While the win sent most of the country into party mode, others slammed the team for not reflecting SA's demographics.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi congratulated Springbok captain Siya Kolisi for winning the world cup, but said the rest of the team must “get their congratulations from Prince Harry”. Musician Ntsiki Mazwai also criticised the team. In a video on social media, she said she would not “be a fool” and pretend the Springboks represented her.

Steve was watching the game and took to social media to say the win did not blind him to the difficulties in the country, but he would celebrate.

He then sparked a Twitter storm when, responding to a report urging the nation to work together, he said, "Let the Siya injection paralyse you so that you can't fight back if we grab the land from under you because you are not white".

He was slammed for his comments, with radio presenter Rian Van Heerden asking if someone could start a crowdfunding page to raise money for Steve to emigrate.

Steve defended his comment, saying he is a staunch Springbok supporter who won't "fall for politicians' opportunism".

"I am extremely positive about the Boks - I just don't fall for politicians' opportunism," he wrote.

