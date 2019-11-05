TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir to welcome Boks at OR Tambo airport

05 November 2019 - 13:30 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The cheerful choir from Limpopo will be welcoming the Boks on Tuesday at OR Tambo airport.
Image: Ndlovu Youth Choir ‏ via Twitter

America's Got Talent runner-up the Ndlovu Youth Choir is excited to welcome the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) champions at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

Members of the Springbok squad are due to arrive in SA from Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and team coach Rassie Erasmus are among those who will address the media after their arrival.

On Twitter, the choir confirmed that it would be at the airport.

“Join us in giving our World Champions the welcome they deserve,” the choir added.

