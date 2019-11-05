WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir to welcome Boks at OR Tambo airport
America's Got Talent runner-up the Ndlovu Youth Choir is excited to welcome the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) champions at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.
Members of the Springbok squad are due to arrive in SA from Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and team coach Rassie Erasmus are among those who will address the media after their arrival.
On Twitter, the choir confirmed that it would be at the airport.
“Join us in giving our World Champions the welcome they deserve,” the choir added.
We will be welcoming the @Springboks at OR Tambo this afternoon at 16:30. Join us in giving our World Champions the welcome they deserve. Here is a clip of us celebrating their magnificent victory during our Homecoming Concert. #StrongerTogether @SonyMusicAfrica @WOOLWORTHS_SA pic.twitter.com/dQ45oVfLil— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) November 5, 2019
👏🏽👏🏽🎉🎉🎉Congratulations @Springboks #GoBokkee - We are ready to Welcome you home 🇿🇦🏈🥇🏆#Airport#RWC2019#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/mGzFQ55IIL— ORTambo (@ortambo_int) November 2, 2019