WATCH | Shona Ferguson teases fans with 'Kings of Joburg' and SK Khoza is on it

Last week, Mzansi went into panic mode after The Queen viewers witnessed the death of their most loved character, Shaka (Khoza).

He was suffocated to death by his brother, Kagiso, during an argument with Dingane. The scene left many fans angry and frustrated.

They argued that Shaka should not be written off, with one follower starting a petition to demand Ferguson Films reconsider terminating Khoza's contract.

All the drama saw the topic hit the trends list.

SK was humbled by the love, but said in an interview on Metro FM on Thursday morning that despite the petition, he would not return to the telenovela.

Even though the petition to bring Shaka back didn't work, fans are happy they will be seeing SK in action in a different role.

