After Tears: Are we going too far with parties at funerals?

06 November 2019 - 11:35 By Kyle Zeeman
Moja Love''s After Tears reality show has got tongues wagging.
Image: Supplied/ Moja Love

How long will it be before we start charging an entrance fee to funerals?

That was the question on some fans' mind on Tuesday after another episode of Moja Love's controversial reality show, After Tears.

The show, which documents the deaths of significant people in the community and life after their burial, has faced backlash from fans in the past for the “over the top” celebrations it features on the show.

Tuesday night's episode was no different with mourners throwing a huge party for “fun loving socialite” Pinky.

Pinky's mom was heartbroken by her daughter's death and said she was still coming to terms with her loss.

“I never thought that one day I would be sitting on the mattress for my late daughter Pinky,” she said.

Her friends remembered her for her energy and the huge parties they would go to together.

To celebrate they threw a huge bash for Pinky that shut down the whole street.

Fans of the show poured onto social media to respond to the celebrations on screen, with many questioning whether it was going “too far” to throw a party after a funeral.

