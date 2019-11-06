After Tears: Are we going too far with parties at funerals?
How long will it be before we start charging an entrance fee to funerals?
That was the question on some fans' mind on Tuesday after another episode of Moja Love's controversial reality show, After Tears.
The show, which documents the deaths of significant people in the community and life after their burial, has faced backlash from fans in the past for the “over the top” celebrations it features on the show.
Tuesday night's episode was no different with mourners throwing a huge party for “fun loving socialite” Pinky.
Pinky's mom was heartbroken by her daughter's death and said she was still coming to terms with her loss.
“I never thought that one day I would be sitting on the mattress for my late daughter Pinky,” she said.
Her friends remembered her for her energy and the huge parties they would go to together.
To celebrate they threw a huge bash for Pinky that shut down the whole street.
Fans of the show poured onto social media to respond to the celebrations on screen, with many questioning whether it was going “too far” to throw a party after a funeral.
In my opinion, funerals are about celebrating the deceased's life. But thina we go a little overboard. #AfterTears pic.twitter.com/rkb0N57kWY— dharma ☸ (@Knowledgizm) November 5, 2019
I swear in future people will pay to bury their friend....this party thing is now becoming too much !!! Entrance fee will be charged to raise funds 😂😂😂😂😂😂#AfterTears pic.twitter.com/csjAL9PFSC— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) November 5, 2019
Every deceased person seeing y'all dancing and grooving after leaving them at the gravesite...." Imini iyeza nakuwe " they look at us dancing n enjoying !!! #AfterTears pic.twitter.com/Oi6d2XcLXI— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) November 5, 2019
#AfterTears— ♕Inzwakazi_YomXhosa ♕💛💫 (@Phelo_Manxiwa) November 5, 2019
As much as kub'hlungu ukulahlekelwa but we can't ignore the fact that kule aftertears kuu 🔥🔥🔥🔥guyzissss 😭😭😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/goli3sTaq6
Bathong this show no maann #AfterTears if my family do this on my funeral tjoo nka ba pokela 1 by 1 pic.twitter.com/3qhbqhKQqP— 🌼Tendanie Rabinda 💮 (@Tee_rabinda) November 5, 2019
#AfterTears even her mother is happy about music after the funeral pic.twitter.com/FY1uzw7mpb— Thami (@Thami84483925) November 5, 2019
Today marks 5years since a lady refused to dish for me at a funeral athi ngidlile.Yazini#AfterTears pic.twitter.com/as0MCkI8db— MBUYAZI🇿🇦 (@djbekzin) November 5, 2019
I swear if you dance like these people in a funeral of my relative..you are the one that killed them !!! #AfterTears pic.twitter.com/PWRNrw1T3s— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) November 5, 2019
Lefu la pinky neele december as a whole shame #AfterTears pic.twitter.com/1Uv0StIAf6— Ntombizanele MapZ💎🇿🇦 (@LaKhanye74) November 5, 2019