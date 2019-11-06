AKA hits back at 'small crowd' shade: 'Those people will never forget me'

The nice thing about performing for a small crowd, according to AKA, is that people will never forget his performance.

The rapper took to Twitter to set the record straight after a tweep took a jab at him about the number of people who attended one of his shows, calling it “progress”.

The rapper also pointed out that people have a tendency of calling that particular show that had a poor turnout an “AKA show”, when it was just a booking.

“You know, this was never my show, it was a show I was booked for but you know what ... it’s ok if people want to diss me for this pic, because the people there, that night, they appreciated it.

"[It] doesn’t matter that it’s not a huge crowd. Those people will never forget me,” he said.