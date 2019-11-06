TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here's what Mzansi thinks of Rasta's Siya Kolisi painting

06 November 2019 - 09:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu

Artist Rasta's latest work, of Springbok captain Siyamthanda Kolisi, is receiving mixed reviews on Twitter. Rasta, like scores of South Africans, was at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on November 5 2019 to welcome the Springboks home, after they won their third Webb Ellis trophy at the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan. Subscribe to MultimediaLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Celebrity funeral artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje found himself on the Twitter trends list again on Tuesday, after his painting of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi went viral.

Rasta, like scores of South Africans, was at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday to welcome home the first group of Springboks after they won the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan on Saturday.

True to form, Rasta brought his canvas and colours to paint a portrait of Siya.

The artist is clearly upping his game, and doing so by recreating one of the most iconic figures in the country at the moment. Luckily for Kolisi, he didn't have to be dead to receive the honours.

While some were a bit sceptical about the resemblance, many praised Rasta for persisting with his art, regardless of criticism.

Even musician Zakes Bantwini said, “Rasta never disappoints”.

This is not the first time the artist has wowed the nation. In May, he impressed fans with a portrait of EFF leader Julius Malema, which he painted during the party's Tshela Thupa rally before the elections.

Mzansi impressed with Rasta's painting of Julius Malema - 'Clearly he is a huge fan'

Rasta has won the hearts of South Africans with his latest painting of EFF leader, Julius Malema.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Here's a glimpse of Twitter reactions:

MORE

AGAIN?! Rasta’s painting of Robert Mugabe is 'a huge moemish'

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'Did Rasta make baba's birthday cake?': Inside Caiphus Semenya's 80th celebrations

Fans have a laugh as a music legend is honoured
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Fans react to YFM firing producer over Nicholas Ninow tweet TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA slams Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's 'disgusting' Springboks tweet TshisaLIVE
  3. Robert Marawa on Xolani Gwala: 'I arrived at the hospital and I saw a person ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Gugu Zuma-Ncube: People treat me differently because I am Jacob Zuma's daughter TshisaLIVE
  5. 'She is a broken woman'- Sophie Ndaba spills the tea on her Lockdown role TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
X