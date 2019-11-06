WATCH | Here's what Mzansi thinks of Rasta's Siya Kolisi painting
Celebrity funeral artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje found himself on the Twitter trends list again on Tuesday, after his painting of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi went viral.
Rasta, like scores of South Africans, was at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday to welcome home the first group of Springboks after they won the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan on Saturday.
True to form, Rasta brought his canvas and colours to paint a portrait of Siya.
The artist is clearly upping his game, and doing so by recreating one of the most iconic figures in the country at the moment. Luckily for Kolisi, he didn't have to be dead to receive the honours.
While some were a bit sceptical about the resemblance, many praised Rasta for persisting with his art, regardless of criticism.
Even musician Zakes Bantwini said, “Rasta never disappoints”.
This is not the first time the artist has wowed the nation. In May, he impressed fans with a portrait of EFF leader Julius Malema, which he painted during the party's Tshela Thupa rally before the elections.
Here's a glimpse of Twitter reactions:
Rasta is improving 😭🔥❤ #Rasta pic.twitter.com/F8vCxE3LGI— Queen Kamo👑 (@Slaykeesha) November 5, 2019
Rasta was asked to paint Siya but instead painted Ivin Jim 🤣🤣🤣— Sibongiseni Maseko (@Smoko_SZ) November 5, 2019
Rasta respects Siya Kolisi more than anyone else.. 💪🏿✊🏿 Look at this piece!! pic.twitter.com/2mIItcfvyE— Fumana Seakgoe (@BullDozerBoxing) November 6, 2019
#SpringboksArrival— Mr Leps (@Mr_Leps) November 5, 2019
Rasta at it again😂😂😂😂😂😂
Retweet if u see Themba Zwane
Like if u see Siya Kholisi pic.twitter.com/OTUxuNnsXB
Rasta never disappoints 👊🏿🇿🇦 @KolisiSiya pic.twitter.com/u9lqummq4O— Zakes Bantwini (@ZakesBantwiniSA) November 5, 2019
Hahaha Rasta's getting better. Although the Springbok Jersey looks like a pastor's collar around Siya's neck😂😂— JK Mahlangu (@kennyDior) November 5, 2019
Rasta painting Springbok captain #Siyakholisi at #ORThamboAirport. Go Rasta😍 pic.twitter.com/q56571YqNc— Ndebele is 🔥🔥🔥 🇿🇦 (@Lduga2) November 5, 2019
Rasta's painting of Siya Kolisi has to be the best of work I've seen from him. 🔥— Taelo (@RealTee_Langa) November 5, 2019
Rena we want da real rasta🙆♂️🙆♂️wanna see Siya look like teko modisse— Muleya Fanie (@Fanie7231) November 5, 2019
Greatest work by our Rasta so far👌 @Julius_S_Malema & Siya Kolisi 💥 Well done 🙏 #SpringboksArrival pic.twitter.com/gsS9dbOpl3— S⚙️ndonzima (@Sondonzima4) November 5, 2019