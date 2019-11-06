TshisaLIVE

Leaked song insinuates Eminem sided with Chris Brown over Rihanna assault

06 November 2019 - 13:57 By Masego Seemela
A leaked snippet of a song that appeared on Reddit suggests that Eminem sided with Chris Brown over the infamous assault of Rihanna in 2009.
Image: © Pierre Andrieu/AFP

Eminem is in hot water after a leaked verse from a 2011 song alludes to him siding with Chris Brown over the infamous 2009 assault on Rihanna.

Chris was accused of physically assaulting Rihanna, who was his girlfriend at the time, resulting in her hospitalisation.

According to Insider, the leaked snippet from the now 47-year-old rapper recently hit Reddit from what seemingly would become rapper B.O.B's 2011 track Things Get Worse.

It stated that Eminem allegedly could be heard saying, “Of course I side with Chris Brown, I'd beat a b**** down too”.

The publication added that the song contained multiple references to female celebrities including Dakota Fanning, who was 16 in 2009, being sexually abused and murdered.

It also disses Angelina Jolie, Jessica Simpson, Carmen Electra, Natasha Bedingfield, and Eminem's mother, who filed a slander lawsuit against him in 1999 over lyrics on The Slim Shady LP.

According to B.O.B's Genius, Things Get Worse was recorded over a cast-off track that Eminem wrote for his 2009 album, Relapse, which was released months after Brown was charged with the felony assault. He later pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal.

Eminem and Rihanna had worked together on smash-hit songs, Love The Way You Lie, Numb and The Monster.

TshisaLIVE
