Lerato K and Hulisani slam black women for being 'mean' to Rachel Kolisi
As Mzansi celebrates its national treasure Siya Kolisi, one person who's experiencing a rather short end of the stick is his wife Rachel.
Rachel found herself receiving a lot of “hate” and “shade” from black women who felt that she didn't deserve to be married to Siya - which led to media personalities Lerato Kganyago and Hulisani Ravele coming to her defence.
While her husband is adored by fans and praised in the sporting world, Rachel yet again finds herself in the midst of hate from “thirsty” groupies who are throwing their attention in Siya's direction.
Although being a married man with children, this didn't stop many women admiring him and even sliding in his DMs.
“A lot of black women being so unnecessarily mean towards Rachel Kolisi makes me cringe! Says a lot about us! Ga ke kwešiše why re le so! Gwa Swabiša!”
A lot of Black Women being so unnecessarily mean towards Rachel Kolisi makes me cringe! Says a lot about us! Ga ke kwešiše why re le so! Gwa Swabiša! 😖— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) November 6, 2019
Hulisani replied to Learto's tweet and said that the black women's behaviour was ugly and shouldn't be mistaken for a joke.
Ugly! Ugly! Ugly! And then they’ll say “relax, it’s just a joke”, and it’s not. 😞— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) November 6, 2019
This is not the first time that Rachel has received hate from women. Earlier this year she left social media in an uproar after outing a woman she claimed had slipped into her husband's DMs.
Soon after publicly naming the woman, Rachel deactivated her account as backlash mounted against her.
In the video she shared on Instagram, Rachel said that her face was red because she was so angry. “But I just want to finish off this situation saying that the days of women having to take sh** and deal with sh** are over.”