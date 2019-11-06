Lerato K and Hulisani slam black women for being 'mean' to Rachel Kolisi

As Mzansi celebrates its national treasure Siya Kolisi, one person who's experiencing a rather short end of the stick is his wife Rachel.

Rachel found herself receiving a lot of “hate” and “shade” from black women who felt that she didn't deserve to be married to Siya - which led to media personalities Lerato Kganyago and Hulisani Ravele coming to her defence.

While her husband is adored by fans and praised in the sporting world, Rachel yet again finds herself in the midst of hate from “thirsty” groupies who are throwing their attention in Siya's direction.

Although being a married man with children, this didn't stop many women admiring him and even sliding in his DMs.

“A lot of black women being so unnecessarily mean towards Rachel Kolisi makes me cringe! Says a lot about us! Ga ke kwešiše why re le so! Gwa Swabiša!”