Mourners gather to honour Andile Gumbi at memorial service

Friends, family and fans have gathered at the Assemblies of God hall in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the life of former Isibaya and The Lion King actor Andile Gumbi.

The star, who played the role of Zweli Ngubane on the popular soapie, died in an Israeli hospital two weeks ago after suffering a cardiac arrest last month.

Andile was performing in a production called Daniel The Musical in the country at the time, with the production confirming that his wife had flown out to be at his side.

He died at the age of 36.

News of his death sent shock waves through the country, with tributes flooding in for the star.