Rouge claims she's the best female rapper, here's what everyone else says

06 November 2019 - 11:49 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Rapper Rouge had the internet talking and the sis said what she said.
Rapper Rouge has caused quite the stir on social media after she proclaimed herself to be the best female in the SA hip-hop game.

It all started when the Mbongo Zaka hitmaker announced that she would be dropping a little something this week that promises to change the game.

As she managed to get fans hyped up, she followed that up by asking them if they would bump the views up to 1 million if she dropped a video that claimed she was “f`***** dope”.

Shortly after, she declared herself the best female currently doing it.

Her statement was well received by many, but as usual, some social media users thought she was reaching.

However, Rouge wasn't there for all the back and forth of who people thought was the best.

“The problem here is that some of yall in the comments think I'm asking. Meantime I'm telling you I'm the best female rapper ... but do keep going,” she said.

Added to that, the good sis backed her claims up with receipts, reminding doubters that she only dropped one song this year and it was still charting, without a video.

She went as far as reminding “haters” that they are the ones who also send for her to represent the girls whenever the boys “go toe to toe”, or when they need someone “to perform like a beast”. 

“The problem here is we are waiting for someone to tell us we are the best. Sorry, that's not the case here,” she said.

Ending off her thread, Rouge said it was insane how girls are meant to think less of themselves.

Rouge's comments sparked a massive debate and soon other female rappers were warming their Twitter fingers.

Nadia Nakai sent a shoutout to all female rappers “doing their thing” and included Rouge on the list, a tweet that got artist Gigi Lamayne's approval.

The Bragga star's boss, Cassper Nyovest, urged her to not “feed into rubbish”. 

Nomuzi shut down calls from AKA for a “proper beef” between female artists, saying there was only unity in the game.

Indigo Stella was also on that “genuine love” vibe.

While Fifi Cooper shared a message from Reason calling for unity in the game.

