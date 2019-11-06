Rouge claims she's the best female rapper, here's what everyone else says

Rapper Rouge has caused quite the stir on social media after she proclaimed herself to be the best female in the SA hip-hop game.

It all started when the Mbongo Zaka hitmaker announced that she would be dropping a little something this week that promises to change the game.

As she managed to get fans hyped up, she followed that up by asking them if they would bump the views up to 1 million if she dropped a video that claimed she was “f`***** dope”.

Shortly after, she declared herself the best female currently doing it.