Forget Covfefe! AKA's new term 'Nyolz' is confusing AF!
Throw your dictionary away, there is a new word dominating Mzansi and no-one seems to know what it means.
It all appears to have started when rapper AKA became an entire mood after using it in a series of Twitter posts.
*sigh* #Nyolz got me feeling like ... pic.twitter.com/IeDNtxl7rx— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 6, 2019
The word threw fans off and soon everyone was trying to figure it out.
The streets were perplexed.
Soon the phrase was trending on Twitter, as fans flooded TLs to ask what Nyolz meant.
I wana know what #Nyolz is🎤— #HipHopGeek (@Percy_5ive) November 7, 2019
I want you to show me👇 pic.twitter.com/7xCLuRD6Na
There was a whole range of theories, from the new school “BS” to what separates the Skrrr Skrrr from the boys.
It's “BS” that went to the other school
@akaworldwide #Nyolz in full is monyondololo meaning #bullsh*t....— Arnold sinatra (@Breezefrizzy) November 7, 2019
It is short for Manyala
Nyolz means Nyolz
It's what separates the Skrrr Skrrr from the boys
#Nyolz separates SKKKRR SKRR'S from the boys😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kM5h11YgOE— #IThAmBo OUT RN! "🔥 (@IamLeeCore) November 7, 2019
It's a characteristic
I m going to wrk wth a boss who deserves #Nyolz award pic.twitter.com/gYtAzk35AJ— I follow too (@Nathi80544262) November 7, 2019
It's a whole mood
If #nyolz then why not— #L3@NB@CK ON ITUNES✨ (@A_Jay_S_A) November 7, 2019
🍾🇿🇦🇿🇦🍾 pic.twitter.com/Ztw69jD9AI
It's probably a gift from the Xhosa nation
I don't mean to brag but #Nyolz Is prolly a Xhosa slang word. pic.twitter.com/kaLgEFuusk— ⚡Minister Of The 2000s⚡ (@Slavit_Tso) November 6, 2019
It's laziness of the highest order
Rappers hide their laziness behind amapiano beats and recycle old kwaito lyrics that ish is #nyolz pic.twitter.com/CeWFANyxFq— Sima (@si_simamkele) November 7, 2019
It's even in the president's vocab
#Nyolz— 🇿🇦💯🌺🌹🌸🌼🌻🌺🌷 (@Vutomi04775874) November 6, 2019
Me: cassper is the best rapper in SA
Ramaphosa: that’s a certified Nyolz
😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XiOj8bLMDQ
Whatever it is, just don't ask questions
Just #Nyolz and stop asking questions 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/I6HtLkuDpv— Minenhle Kunene 🇿🇦 (@MinenhleKunene_) November 6, 2019