TshisaLIVE

Forget Covfefe! AKA's new term 'Nyolz' is confusing AF!

07 November 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA used the word in a series of posts on Wednesday.
AKA used the word in a series of posts on Wednesday.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Throw your dictionary away, there is a new word dominating Mzansi and no-one seems to know what it means.

It all appears to have started when rapper AKA became an entire mood after using it in a series of Twitter posts.

The word threw fans off and soon everyone was trying to figure it out.

The streets were perplexed.

Soon the phrase was trending on Twitter, as fans flooded TLs to ask what Nyolz meant.

There was a whole range of theories, from the new school “BS” to what separates the Skrrr Skrrr from the boys.

It's “BS” that went to the other school

It is short for Manyala

Nyolz means Nyolz

It's what separates the Skrrr Skrrr from the boys

It's a characteristic

It's a whole mood

It's probably a gift from the Xhosa nation

It's laziness of the highest order

It's even in the president's vocab

Whatever it is, just don't ask questions

