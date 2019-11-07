Kolisi defence force: 4 reasons people are defending Rachel Kolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's wife, Rachel, has been trending on Twitter, as tweeps flocked to social media to defend her from “bullies”.

Since the Bokke won the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan on Saturday, she has received some rather mean comments from Twitter haters.

Rachel has made headlines and trended on social media before for slamming women who make moves on her husband, and some users warned her not to do the same when a clip of “checking out” Miss SA went viral on social media.