Mzansi shooketh beyond belief at Mampintsha's 'dramatic' weight-loss

07 November 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mampintsha has lost weight.
Mampintsha has lost weight.
Image: Via Twitter

Mzansi is in a state of shock and confusion after a video of a “skinny” Mampintsha went viral on Thursday.

In it, Mampintsha is seen dancing to an infectious beat, with his hands in his pockets. He later takes them out to clap and do another move.

It was not the dance moves that had the streets shook, but the “state” of the star.

Fans were surprised at how thin the musician appeared to be and wondered if it was stress or Herbalife vibes.

They flooded social media with speculation on the cause and asked if the new Mampintsha was better than the old.

Some said karma was dealing with the star, while others applauded him for shedding the kilos.

