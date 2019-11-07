Mzansi shooketh beyond belief at Mampintsha's 'dramatic' weight-loss
Mzansi is in a state of shock and confusion after a video of a “skinny” Mampintsha went viral on Thursday.
In it, Mampintsha is seen dancing to an infectious beat, with his hands in his pockets. He later takes them out to clap and do another move.
It was not the dance moves that had the streets shook, but the “state” of the star.
Fans were surprised at how thin the musician appeared to be and wondered if it was stress or Herbalife vibes.
They flooded social media with speculation on the cause and asked if the new Mampintsha was better than the old.
Some said karma was dealing with the star, while others applauded him for shedding the kilos.
I guess chubby Mampintsha is gone, Hi Shimora can you also dance? pic.twitter.com/yfp62pvrHm— Pablo Dladla (@thisIskhetho) November 6, 2019
Okay i need Mampintsha's diet plan pic.twitter.com/XFfPIJGS3I— 🦄 (@Buttern96783622) November 7, 2019
Mampintsha putting his hands in his pockets most of the time on that video to avoid his pants from going down 🙆🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️😱— Drama queen (@msporsche_dj) November 7, 2019
Nah that should be Mampintsha's Twin brother i mean Herbal life zikhona but haii Haii not so pic.twitter.com/XTd8OEw4z8— 🍃⚡Unkle.KindaKul_🔥💕 (@ODrizzy_THM) November 7, 2019
The way 2019 is so rough, even Mampintsha is getting nyisad by relationships 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ff0JWzIniF— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) November 7, 2019
No matter how drama he caused for attention let's forget about it... I am really worried about Mampintsha health, please Mampintsha friends check on him.. He is really not healthy 🙏🙏😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hvJwgwLOdf— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) October 31, 2019
Some people want to be the only one's who are slender suka ....Mampintsha we see your summer body bafo ....lose some more wena StokSweets pic.twitter.com/YHvZpm1awq— VaalRise (016)🇿🇦 (@MacDinobravo) November 7, 2019
Let me drink water and leave Mampintsha alone pic.twitter.com/Gi1oATlCfm— Tebzar Moreish (@TebzarMoreish) November 7, 2019
You gain weight, they complain that you’ll be sick, you lose weight they still gossip about you being sick💁♀️ #Mampintsha live your life ntwana.....people will always have something to say, we see this in our society pic.twitter.com/Mtxh1OIkp3— Mysto D (@Hellolovebug1) November 7, 2019
Loosing weight is not a problem but Us continuing calling him Mampintsha whereas he's Mancipha is nonsense! He must change his stage name 🤸😅 pic.twitter.com/neBi4hH9NU— uSisanda InganeKaMaHlophe🇿🇦♥️ (@SiisandaMabaso) November 7, 2019
Wait let me get this straight, Mampintsha has a twin brother ...right? pic.twitter.com/M2AQHsjCfL— dEAR🇿🇦 (@Aey_dear) November 7, 2019