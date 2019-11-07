Redi Tlhabi 'broken' by Xolani Gwala's death: I wish you'd healed and stayed

Former 702 radio host Redi Tlhabi has opened up about the death of her close friend Xolani Gwala, sharing how she is “broken” since his passing.

The veteran broadcaster died on Friday morning after a long battle with colon cancer. He was diagnosed in 2017, but was confirmed to be in remission in July last year.

Redi took to social media on Tuesday to share her heartbreak. In a post addressed to Xolani, Redi said she was trying to be strong but was struggling.

“Gwala, your absence is just not working out for me. I am doing my best and will keep trying to adapt.”

Redi was close to and supported Xolani throughout his cancer battle but said she was not ready to lose him.

“I thought I was ready. I am not. I will let you know once I have mastered life without your laughter and hugs.”

She said her wish was that Xolani had “healed and stayed” but now she was just left “broken”.