WATCH | Sho Madjozi flaunts her natural inches & hair-care tips
Rapper Sho Madjozi is known for her natural, vibrant and colourful braids. Now, she is letting her own hair breathe and, wow, does she have inches!
Sho shared a video on Twitter of her sporting her natural hair and sharing some hair-care tips.
Her post read: “A huge part of hair growth is genetics, but how you treat your hair can make a difference. 3 years of gentle braiding, moisturising and minimal heat.”
In another tweet, the star posted a video of her cornrows, which she will wear for a few days.
One of her fans asked what she meant by “gentle” braiding, to which she responded: “I don't allow my hair to be pulled at all. It's always done quite loose.”
I’m resting it for a couple of days with this style 😊💫 pic.twitter.com/9CSJdbpeha— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) November 6, 2019
Her fans are loving her hair, with some sharing pictures of their crowns.
Here's a glimpse of the reactions:
We are in this thing together 😘 pic.twitter.com/ChmT22JQQU— 💕Lollie_M💕 (@LollieMzolo) November 6, 2019
Will get there too pic.twitter.com/HdMHcuLYRI— Thandekile Ndlovu (@Thandek88940955) November 6, 2019