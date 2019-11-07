WATCH | Sho Madjozi flaunts her natural inches & hair-care tips

Rapper Sho Madjozi is known for her natural, vibrant and colourful braids. Now, she is letting her own hair breathe and, wow, does she have inches!

Sho shared a video on Twitter of her sporting her natural hair and sharing some hair-care tips.

Her post read: “A huge part of hair growth is genetics, but how you treat your hair can make a difference. 3 years of gentle braiding, moisturising and minimal heat.”

In another tweet, the star posted a video of her cornrows, which she will wear for a few days.

One of her fans asked what she meant by “gentle” braiding, to which she responded: “I don't allow my hair to be pulled at all. It's always done quite loose.”