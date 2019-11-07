Zakes Mda to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi: Let people celebrate the Springboks' achievements

Author Zakes Mda has weighed in on EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's controversial tweets, saying he should let people express their joy at the Springboks' Rugby World Cup achievement.

In a post on Twitter this week, Mda suggested that those who gathered at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the team home on Tuesday, like all South Africans celebrating the victory, were doing so of their own free will and should not be discredited by people who wished to “pee on the parade”.

Mda added that those who attended were not fools and that they would “rejoice nevertheless”.