Zakes Mda to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi: Let people celebrate the Springboks' achievements

07 November 2019 - 13:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Zakes Mda has told Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to quit the negative Springbok tweets.
Author Zakes Mda has weighed in on EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's controversial tweets, saying he should let people express their joy at the Springboks' Rugby World Cup achievement.

In a post on Twitter this week, Mda suggested that those who gathered at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the team home on Tuesday, like all South Africans celebrating the victory, were doing so of their own free will and should not be discredited by people who wished to “pee on the parade”.

Mda added that those who attended were not fools and that they would “rejoice nevertheless”.

The author's comments did not sit well with Ndlozi, who replied citing Nongqawuse, the teenage prophet who, in 1856, prophesied that if the amaXhosa killed all their cattle, the British colonial forces would be driven into the sea.

According to Ndlozi, South Africans are being sold a dream of false racial unity.

“The people were not stupid, they just followed a false prophet. Sounds familiar? False dreams,” he said.

In a back-and-forth “discussion”, Mda said celebrating the Springboks' win didn’t necessarily mean that people were expecting “miracles” of ending inequality.

“They’re smart people who don’t expect any miracles from their jubilation and are aware that inequalities will continue,” he said.

Mda also disputed Ndlozi’s reference to Nongqawuse: “As for Nongqawuse, I researched that history and wrote a book on it. It was more complex than that,” he said.

Setting the record straight on his tweets, Mda told Ndlozi that they were not about how politicians chose to “hijack” the Springboks' victory for their own purposes, but about “simply letting people express their joy at the achievement”.

“They can’t be stopped anyway,” he said.

Ending the conversation, Mda said the Springboks' win inspired his grandson, who was a rugby player.

“He finds the RWC winning team and their captain an inspiration. Now he sees that [It] is not an impossible dream.”

