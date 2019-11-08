TshisaLIVE

Cassper is looking for talent to open his Fill Up gig — here’s who's impressing so far

08 November 2019 - 06:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has called for young talent to join him on stage at #FillUpRoyalBafokeng.
With just a month to go before his Fill Up show in Rustenburg, North West, Cassper Nyovest has announced that he is looking for young talent to join him on stage.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa called for mainly artists from Rustenburg to send their best work to stand a chance to be part of the show's line-up.

He said that only three DJs and three artists will be picked.

“I need all the local artists from Rustenburg to post a song or video using the hashtag #RoyalBafokengTalent and get as many people to RT and Like their post,” he said.

Cassper did not reveal when the selected DJs and artists will be named. He has also not yet released the names of artists that will be in the line-up.

Fill Up Royal Bafokeng is set to take place on December 15.

The post has already been filled with over 500 says from artists and DJs promoting themselves and their work.

Here’s who's impressing so far:

