‘Don’t mind the gap’- Anele has fans embracing the gap in their teeth, and it’s beautiful

08 November 2019 - 09:25 By Kyle Zeeman
Anele Mdoda encouraged women and men to embrace their gaps.
Image: Instagram/Anele Mdoda

Anele Mdoda has sparked a “gap revolution” on the social media streets, encouraging women across Mzansi to share snaps of themselves proudly showing off the space between their teeth.

It all started when a follower rolled onto her page on Thursday to show off his gap, and joked that “Anele's got nothing on me”.

Anele responded by telling malume that she is the gap.

Fans were rolling on the floor with laughter and soon shared snaps of their own gaps.

From all around the country, pictures flooded in and filled TLs.

Soon Anele and #Tweetyourgap was trending on Twitter as people proudly showed off their smiles.

While Anele's gap has become Mzansi famous, somes have dragged her in the past for it.

During a shade session last year over her comments about Kelly Rowland, American trolls mentioned her gap and also body shamed her.

She responded by telling them the jokes were “so stale it’s like it came on the ships they left in”.

She also made it clear she won't let the hate affect her.

“You are either new to me or new to Twitter if you think I give a flying horse about opinions about me. Either way, you are new. Welcome and enjoy the show.”

