Fans unimpressed with Chad da Don after steamy snap with new bae goes viral

Fans are in their feels and in meltdown mode over Chad da Don's steamy "bath tub" snap with his new bae.

Just weeks after going public about his new relationship, Chad is doing the most up on these social media streets.

Smitten by his new girlfriend, model Carlla Poggenpoel, it looks like the rapper can't help parading his love for his new bae.

He shared a steamy hot picture of himself with Carlla covered with foam in a bathtub with caption “Happy B Day Baaaby!!"