Fans unimpressed with Chad da Don after steamy snap with new bae goes viral

'Ha a man, is this not Kelly's husband? Didn't they get married?'

08 November 2019 - 12:30 By Masego Seemela
Chad has angered some fans with a steamy bath bubbles snap with his new bae.
Image: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

Fans are in their feels and in meltdown mode over Chad da Don's steamy "bath tub" snap with his new bae.

Just weeks after going public about his new relationship, Chad is doing the most up on these social media streets.

Smitten by his new girlfriend, model Carlla Poggenpoel, it looks like the rapper can't help parading his love for his new bae.

He shared a steamy hot picture of himself with Carlla covered with foam in a bathtub with  caption “Happy B Day Baaaby!!" 

Chad has been showing his new girl show love, and just last week shared a photo of his new boo on Instagram with the caption “Ride or die. No matter what”.

Fans have been left shook because just a few months ago, the rapper was “madly in love” with singer Kelly Khumalo. The pair even alluded to being engaged, and got matching tattoos to celebrate their commitment. 

But it seems Chad has moved on. 

While some think he moved on way too quick, others feel it's his life and he can do as he pleases. 

Here are some reactions from tweeps on Twitter:

LISTEN | Kelly K on Lebo Mathosa biopic, love & claiming back her power through music

'Whatever they sweep under the rug will come to light'
3 weeks ago

Chad da Don reflects on horror car crash: I realise what life means now

The accident changed his life.
1 month ago

WATCH | Kelly Khumalo says she's asked God why he didn't give her Chad first

Kelly says she's never been as happy as she is with Chad and thanks God for a 'godly man'
4 months ago

Kelly K on Chad: I could never ask for a better role model for my son

Chad and Christian make a great 'daddy & me' duo
5 months ago

