Fans unimpressed with Chad da Don after steamy snap with new bae goes viral
'Ha a man, is this not Kelly's husband? Didn't they get married?'
Fans are in their feels and in meltdown mode over Chad da Don's steamy "bath tub" snap with his new bae.
Just weeks after going public about his new relationship, Chad is doing the most up on these social media streets.
Smitten by his new girlfriend, model Carlla Poggenpoel, it looks like the rapper can't help parading his love for his new bae.
He shared a steamy hot picture of himself with Carlla covered with foam in a bathtub with caption “Happy B Day Baaaby!!"
Happy B Day Baaaby!!!!♏️👑 @CarllaDon pic.twitter.com/9lti8eLYNn— #STAYINYOURLANE (@ChadDaDon) November 7, 2019
Chad has been showing his new girl show love, and just last week shared a photo of his new boo on Instagram with the caption “Ride or die. No matter what”.
Fans have been left shook because just a few months ago, the rapper was “madly in love” with singer Kelly Khumalo. The pair even alluded to being engaged, and got matching tattoos to celebrate their commitment.
But it seems Chad has moved on.
While some think he moved on way too quick, others feel it's his life and he can do as he pleases.
Here are some reactions from tweeps on Twitter:
Ha a man, Is this not Kelly's husband? Didn't they get married? pic.twitter.com/9sXcwGlDvK— Vuyiswa Mzinyathi 🇿🇦 (@vuyiswa612) November 7, 2019
Hhaibooo manini...Chad ngeke chaza ndoda wiiyboo🙆🙆🙆kanti uKelly lamadombolo awathwele uwathathaphi?😭😂😳— NonameSilly🌸🌸 (@Noh_xy) November 8, 2019
And @KellyKhumaloZA mustn't see this pic.twitter.com/i8vap3q8FX— Tweener🇿🇦 (@Astor_The_Biker) November 7, 2019
I am sure you wish you could cut that K.K. tat on that finger now. Okanye you'd spell Carlla in Xhosha... Khala_Khala🤣🤣🤣🤣— Khanyiswa Ngwendu (@KanyoKngwendu) November 7, 2019
Manje uKelly umshiye ngempela😒? pic.twitter.com/dFPFsmQouK— Lala_Makhumz (@LalaMakhumz) November 7, 2019
Haibo😮😮😮 the last time I checked, hai let me drink water and continyu minding my business pic.twitter.com/XlKcN8pBsA— Ghost 💀 Face Of Magnum (@GanaSiphelele) November 7, 2019
I've been looking at this picture for an hour, and this is not Kelly,warepheni?😳 pic.twitter.com/Q4ay1CNEY9— uSisanda InganeKaMaHlophe🇿🇦♥️ (@SiisandaMabaso) November 7, 2019