TshisaLIVE

Former Jozi member Crazy Lu dies from 'apparent asthma attack' in Cambodia

08 November 2019 - 20:53 By Karishma Thakurdin
Crazy Lu died in Cambodia during the early hours of Friday morning.
Crazy Lu died in Cambodia during the early hours of Friday morning.
Image: Live Amp

Former Jozi and YoTV member Luther 'Crazy Lu' Cohen has died, his family confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Friday night. 

Crazy Lu's brother, Marvin Cohen, a former producer on SABC 1 entertainment show Live Amp, said they were informed of his death at around 3am on Friday morning.

"All we know is that he died at 3am this morning [Friday] from an apparent asthma attack. He's been an asthmatic his whole life. A year ago he fell into a coma from a bad attack," said Marvin.

He added that the family would be traveling to Cambodia on Sunday. Crazy Lu has been living in the East Asia country for the past three years.

Former Jozi member Da L.E.S and other members of the hip-hop community have flooded social media with tributes to Crazy Lu.

Da L.E.S said, "Rest in peace brother. Very big condolence goes out to the Cohen family. Terribly sorry we couldn’t connect when you were alive. Life’s short."

"Our condolences go out to the family, friends and supporters of Luther “Crazy Lu” Cohen. Thank you for your influence in the SA hip-hop scene. @TheMarvinCohen your #LiveAMP is here for you," the show said on its official Twitter account.

Mourners gather to honour Andile Gumbi at memorial service

The star died in an Israeli hospital two weeks ago after suffering a cardiac arrest last month.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Bonang slays the red carpet in support of Trevor Noah at Pencils of Promise gala in New York

Bonang is all about educating young women and girls
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Sophie Ndaba on death rumours: My family suffers, my son is traumatised

'It affected me. After two days of people calling me, I was taking strain. My body was aching'
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Mzansi shooketh beyond belief at Mampintsha's 'dramatic' weight-loss TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato K and Hulisani slam black women for being 'mean' to Rachel Kolisi TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans react to YFM firing producer over Nicholas Ninow tweet TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Shona Ferguson teases fans with 'Kings of Joburg' and SK Khoza is on it TshisaLIVE
  5. Gugu Zuma-Ncube: People treat me differently because I am Jacob Zuma's daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
Sho Madjozi surprised by John Cena during performance
X