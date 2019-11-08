Makanda actor beaten in alleged 'homophobic' attack

Yafele said he did not expect to be assaulted based on his sexual orientation.

“I didn’t know they hated me because these are people I see and greet regularly, and they never showed any signs of hate, which is why at first I thought they were mistaking me with somebody else.

“Because these are people from my neighbourhood, I started saying 'guys, it’s me'. They replied by saying 'shut up you fucking m****e. We know who you are and today we will beat the gayness out of you',” Yafele said.

He said his female friend ran off because she saw a group of people approaching them.

“I heard her scream and tell me there are people coming. As I tried to run, one of them tripped me and I fell. They started kicking and beating me up. I even pissed myself. I was bleeding and in so much pain.

“More and more people came by. By then I was swollen around my eyes and I couldn’t tell what was happening. But I could hear them tell new attackers that I had tried to rape a girl, and the person would join in.

"Another person would ask before joining in, and they would tell them I robbed someone. Anything to get a mob,” Yafele said.