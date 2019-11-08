TshisaLIVE

Makanda actor beaten in alleged 'homophobic' attack

08 November 2019 - 13:05 By KGAUGELO MASWENENG
Sisonke Yafele was allegedly attacked at the weekend over his sexual orientation.
Sisonke Yafele was allegedly attacked at the weekend over his sexual orientation.
Image: Supplied

Celebrations after the Springbok's world cup win came to a painful end for a Makanda actor who was brutally beaten in what he described as a homophobic attack.

Sisonke Yafele told TimesLIVE he was walking home with friends in the early hours of Sunday morning when they passed a couple standing outside their home.

“It was around 3am. We were jolly and celebrating the Bokke win. The guy said we are talking shit and my friend and I told him to leave us alone, and we just brushed it off. The guy then said he will 'show me'.

"A few minutes later I felt a stick hitting me from the back. I  turned around and struggled with him. The woman he was with slapped me in my face, and I asked them what we did wrong," Yafele said.

Some of the wounds on actor Sisonke Yafele's face following an attack on Sunday morning.
Some of the wounds on actor Sisonke Yafele's face following an attack on Sunday morning.
Image: Supplied

Yafele said he did not expect to be assaulted based on his sexual orientation.

“I didn’t know they hated me because these are people I see and greet regularly, and they never showed any signs of hate, which is why at first I thought they were mistaking me with somebody else.

“Because these are people from my neighbourhood, I started saying 'guys, it’s me'. They replied by saying 'shut up you fucking m****e. We know who you are and today we will beat the gayness out of you',” Yafele said.

He said his female friend ran off because she saw a group of people approaching them.

“I heard her scream and tell me there are people coming. As I tried to run, one of them tripped me and I fell. They started kicking and beating me up. I even pissed myself. I was bleeding and in so much pain.

“More and more people came by. By then I was swollen around my eyes and I couldn’t tell what was happening. But I could hear them tell new attackers that I had tried to rape a girl, and the person would join in.

"Another person would ask before joining in, and they would tell them I robbed someone. Anything to get a mob,” Yafele said.

'Let's be decent and keep our mouths shut' - Mabuza refuses to condemn anti-gay stance of African states

Deputy president David Mabuza has refused to use the parliamentary platform to condemn human rights abuses, particularly the death penalty imposed by ...
Politics
18 hours ago

In an unrelated incident, Yafele's friend, Ayanda Nondlwana, was stabbed and died close to the scene less than a month ago.

“I heard them say I will follow my friend. This was so painful for me,” he said.

He was taken to hospital at around 4am, and is recovering in hospital.

Police spokesperson Capt Mali Govender confirmed that a case of assault had been opened.

“We are investigating," she said.

MORE:

London teens charged after attack on lesbians 'who refused to kiss'

British police on Thursday charged four teenage boys over an alleged homophobic attack on a lesbian couple who refused to kiss in front of them on a ...
News
3 months ago

Uganda's 'kill the gays' bill is based on ridiculous and inhuman myths

Last Thursday, Uganda announced plans to resurrect its infamous "kill the gays" bill, possibly within weeks. A version of the bill was first signed ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Gay penguins adopt egg after trying to hatch stone

A pair of gay penguins in Germany who tried earnestly to hatch a stone now have the chance to become real parents.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Mzansi shooketh beyond belief at Mampintsha's 'dramatic' weight-loss TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato K and Hulisani slam black women for being 'mean' to Rachel Kolisi TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans react to YFM firing producer over Nicholas Ninow tweet TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Shona Ferguson teases fans with 'Kings of Joburg' and SK Khoza is on it TshisaLIVE
  5. Gugu Zuma-Ncube: People treat me differently because I am Jacob Zuma's daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Streetwise 2 and a proposal: A couple seen getting engaged in a KFC
'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
X