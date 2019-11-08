TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Radio star Carol Ofori is having a baby girl

08 November 2019 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Carol is expecting a daughter.
Carol is expecting a daughter.
Image: Carol's Instagram

Radio 2000 presenter Carol Ofori is over the moon after it was revealed this week that she is having a baby girl.

The star had a frog-themed gender reveal party recently, with the reveal on the cake brought in by a waiter.

In a video of the moment shared by Carol on social media this week, the star is seen shouting as she discovers she is about to have a baby girl.

A picture of a baby girl was decorated on one side of the cake.

Carol shared the reason behind the frog theme.

“Before I knew I was preggy my mom called and said 'Are you preggy? I had a dream I found a huge frog in my cupboard. I looked it up and it apparently means someone is preggy and I suspect you'. At the time I had no idea I was, so I denied it.

“Fast forward, mommy's lil' frog is on the way! I can't wait to meet you my, frog's pie! So I had a frog-themed gender reveal party! My bestie, my siste,r organised it. It was intimate and oh so special!”

Celebs and friends flooded Carol's page to congratulate her on the good news.

“Yea! A mini Carol is on the way! Congratulations,” Pearl Modiadie wrote on Instagram

Lerato Sengadi wrote: “Congratulations, honey”.

