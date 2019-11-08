WATCH | Radio star Carol Ofori is having a baby girl
Radio 2000 presenter Carol Ofori is over the moon after it was revealed this week that she is having a baby girl.
The star had a frog-themed gender reveal party recently, with the reveal on the cake brought in by a waiter.
In a video of the moment shared by Carol on social media this week, the star is seen shouting as she discovers she is about to have a baby girl.
A picture of a baby girl was decorated on one side of the cake.
The moment we found out what we were having... Ps: so I promised to tell you the story of 🐸. So before I knew I was preggy my mom called and said “are you preggy? I had a dream I found a huge frog in my cupboard... I looked it up and it apparently means someone is preggy... and I suspect you!” 😂 At the time I had no idea I was so I denied it.... fast forward... mommys lil 🐸 is on the way! Cant wait to meet you my frogs pie! So I had a 🐸 themes gender reveal party! 🤣 My bestie my sister organised it. It was intimate and oh soooo special! #carolofori #OforiGenderReveal #GenderReveal #PrincessO
Its a girl 🌸 #MrAndMrsOfori ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XOdrb9o7PY— Carol Ofori (@CarolOfori) November 8, 2019
Carol shared the reason behind the frog theme.
“Before I knew I was preggy my mom called and said 'Are you preggy? I had a dream I found a huge frog in my cupboard. I looked it up and it apparently means someone is preggy and I suspect you'. At the time I had no idea I was, so I denied it.
“Fast forward, mommy's lil' frog is on the way! I can't wait to meet you my, frog's pie! So I had a frog-themed gender reveal party! My bestie, my siste,r organised it. It was intimate and oh so special!”
Celebs and friends flooded Carol's page to congratulate her on the good news.
“Yea! A mini Carol is on the way! Congratulations,” Pearl Modiadie wrote on Instagram
Lerato Sengadi wrote: “Congratulations, honey”.
@CarolOfori Congratulations to you Choms and the entire family for welcoming the new arrival.....— DJ Motlatsi (ML) (@djmotlatsi) November 8, 2019