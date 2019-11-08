WATCH | Radio star Carol Ofori is having a baby girl

Radio 2000 presenter Carol Ofori is over the moon after it was revealed this week that she is having a baby girl.

The star had a frog-themed gender reveal party recently, with the reveal on the cake brought in by a waiter.

In a video of the moment shared by Carol on social media this week, the star is seen shouting as she discovers she is about to have a baby girl.

A picture of a baby girl was decorated on one side of the cake.