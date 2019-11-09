Mr & Mrs Buns — a social media love story or publicity stunt?

While it may be a publicity stunt, social media was still in their feels last weekend after snippets of Mr and Mrs Buns aka Maps Maponyane and influencer Pamela Mtanga “tied the knot” at his new burger joint, Buns Out.

After flirting on the socials for a young minute, Pamela finally got what she's always wished for ... the “wedding” of her dreams with Mr Buns himself.

#BunsWedding started dominating the trends list with people saying it was the best social media love story ever.

It all started last Tuesday when the vlogger shared on Twitter that she was heading to Maps' burger joint, Buns Out where their “wedding” was supposed to happen, but to her disappointment, her imaginary lover wasn't there, speculating that the “groom” got cold feet.

Feeling hurt that she got stood up by her dream man, “Mrs Buns” shared a tweet stating that she and Mr Buns were no longer together because he didn't show up for their “wedding”.