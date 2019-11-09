Sjava shows US radio jock Ebro Darden what Mzansi has to offer

American radio personality Ebro Darden was recently in the country and hooked up the some of the country's top musicians, who gave him a taste of what Mzansi had to offer.

The radio jock jetted into the country in his capacity as Apple Music's global editorial head of hip-hop and R&B.

Ebro had a round table discussion with Shane Eagle and Nasty C, while Sjava took him to the streets to visit Kwa Mai Mai Hostel & Traditional Market.

Sjava shared on social media that he was excited to have a visitor from the States who he engaged with in a lot of topics.

“Izolo besinesivakashi all the way from New York @oldmanebro sajika ka Mai Mai sabamba amaqatha ambalwa talked about a lot. Thanks for your time and wisdom King will forever appreciate it please do check out the interview coming your way soon.”