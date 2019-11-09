TshisaLIVE

Sjava shows US radio jock Ebro Darden what Mzansi has to offer

09 November 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Sjava shows off his South African pride to American radio personality.
Image: Instagram

American radio personality Ebro Darden was recently in the country and hooked up the some of the country's top musicians, who gave him a taste of what Mzansi had to offer. 

The radio jock jetted into the country in his capacity as Apple Music's global editorial head of hip-hop and R&B. 

Ebro had a round table discussion with Shane Eagle and Nasty C, while Sjava took him to the streets to visit  Kwa Mai Mai Hostel & Traditional Market.

Sjava shared on social media that he was excited to have a visitor from the States who he engaged with in a lot of topics.

“Izolo besinesivakashi all the way from New York @oldmanebro sajika ka Mai Mai sabamba amaqatha ambalwa talked about a lot. Thanks for your time and wisdom King will forever appreciate it please do check out the interview coming your way soon.”

