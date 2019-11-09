WATCH | Kelly Khumalo serves major sauce in visuals for Undithatha Kancinci music video
Kelly Khumalo who is on a mission to reclaim her power and not allow herself to be taken for granted is taking the title of her song in its literal sense.
The singer shared a series of risqué video and snaps from her new music video shoot for her latest single, Undithatha Kancinci on Instagram.
Before dropping the song on October 18, in a sit-down interview with TshisaLIVE, Kelly explained that the song was about her claiming back her power through music as she was tired of being overlooked.
While on a new journey of expressing who she was, Kelly proved to the world what she meant as she shared a snippet of what the music video entailed.
In the video which symbolised “freedom,” the singer wrote, “Your Goliath is your platform, it’s a place for you to strut your stuff, a place to show the devil who’s Boss!”
The singer then teased fans in a see-through black lace dressing with black underwear captioning the snap, “I did say the visuals are going to be insane!”
In the interview at the time, Kelly added that she was finally meeting the power she had within herself as a woman. “I finally met myself. I met the woman that I am, the highly gifted woman that I am. I'm done downplaying it. I know I am powerful. I know I am beautiful, I know I am resilient.”
The song took six months to create and was co-written by Msaki.