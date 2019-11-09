WATCH | Kelly Khumalo serves major sauce in visuals for Undithatha Kancinci music video

Kelly Khumalo who is on a mission to reclaim her power and not allow herself to be taken for granted is taking the title of her song in its literal sense.

The singer shared a series of risqué video and snaps from her new music video shoot for her latest single, Undithatha Kancinci on Instagram.

Before dropping the song on October 18, in a sit-down interview with TshisaLIVE, Kelly explained that the song was about her claiming back her power through music as she was tired of being overlooked.

While on a new journey of expressing who she was, Kelly proved to the world what she meant as she shared a snippet of what the music video entailed.

In the video which symbolised “freedom,” the singer wrote, “Your Goliath is your platform, it’s a place for you to strut your stuff, a place to show the devil who’s Boss!”