'You were my rock' — heartbroken Peggy-Sue Khumalo's tribute to husband Xolani Gwala

Peggy-Sue Khumalo, the wife of veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala, sobbed as her moving letter to her husband was read out at his funeral in Impendle, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.

Khumalo said penning the heartfelt tribute was the hardest thing she's ever had to do.

“Having to pen this final love letter to you my love, is the hardest thing I've ever had to do.

“You showed me the kind of love that dreams were made of.

“I rested in your arms knowing that for the first time in my life I had found a soul mate.”

Khumalo's painful cries could be heard as her tribute was read out.