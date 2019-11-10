TshisaLIVE

Halala! Labantwana Ama Uber has gone gold

10 November 2019 - 10:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Semi Tee, Miano and Kammu's Labantwana Ama Uber has hands down become a national anthem.
Image: Photo by Gudani

After just four weeks since its release Labantwana Abama Uber has reached gold status and its creators are on cloud nine.

Semi Tee, Miano and Kammu's track has been taking the country by storm ever since it dropped. 

"I feel blessed and didn't think the single will reach gold status so soon. We are planning on releasing another EP that consists of seven songs at the end of November," Semi Tee said.

The group's manager Tshepo Molemane told TshisaLIVE that this a huge milestone for them and that they're looking forward to conquering the music scene even further. 

MoFlava was among hundreds of fans who filled the group's social media pages with congratulatory messages after they went gold. 

"Big up to Semi Tee, Miano, and Kamo Dee on going gold for Ama Uber! This chooon has been such a ride!!" he wrote.

