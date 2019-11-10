TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! Khanyi Mbau's gatvol of Apple users & their charger drama

10 November 2019 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Khanyi Mbau doesn't vibes with Apple iPhone users.
Khanyi Mbau doesn't vibes with Apple iPhone users.
Image: Via Khanyi Mbau's Instagram

Khanyi Mbau's theory of what the root of all evil is will definitely add some laughs to your Sunday! 

In a video she shared on Twitter, Khanyi raised concerns over how cables that charge iPhone devices “mysteriously” go missing.

“Guys, I don't care what you have to say, neh! As much as the phone is expensive, the nicest phone but the Apple users, all Apple users are disgusting. You can never be safe around them.”

To show how serious the matter was to Khanyi, she alluded that pastors too can't be trusted.

“It can be your own pastor, he'll switch your cable and leave you with what he had. It could be your brother walking into your house ... I don't know why nobody with an Apple phone carries a charger but we are always in need and when they get it, they don't care for you!.”

Knowing that Apple charges don't come cheap and can't be traded for cheaper ones, Khanyi declared that Apple creator Steve Jobs missed a part in creating the phone. “Each charger was supposed to only work for the device that you bought. That's the only way he was going to stop this, I mean, even drug addicts are better than iPhone users...Yoh!!'

“Guys they say money is the root of evil ... no, no. Apple users iPhone users.” 

Tebogo to Khanyi: You've surpassed every test to become Mrs Lerole

It seems dude is ready to make Khanyi his wife.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

It's not over for SABC3 presenter search runners-up

Deen Woodman and Nathaneal Davids plan to make it big
Lifestyle
1 week ago

All hail Kuhle Adams & Jamie-Lee Domburg, winners of the SABC3 presenter search

After 13 weeks of gruelling challenges, the winners of the SABC3 presenter search have been announced
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Mzansi shooketh beyond belief at Mampintsha's 'dramatic' weight-loss TshisaLIVE
  2. Former Jozi member Crazy Lu dies from 'apparent asthma attack' in Cambodia TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Sho Madjozi's reaction to meeting John Cena is priceless! TshisaLIVE
  4. 'You were my rock' — heartbroken Peggy-Sue Khumalo's tribute to husband Xolani ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Lerato K and Hulisani slam black women for being 'mean' to Rachel Kolisi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
X