Are 'nudists' Zodwa Wabantu and Faf de Klerk 'same WhatsApp group'?

A debate erupted on Twitter over the weekend about whether socialite Zodwa Wabantu and rugby player Faf de Klerk can be likened or compared on the basis that they have both been half naked in public.

Faf recently made global news headlines after a video of him greeting Prince Harry with just his Speedo on went viral. The British prince went to the Springboks' dressing room to congratulate the team after their Rugby World Cup win against England.

He again showed off his famous Speedo when he pulled down his shorts during the World Cup trophy tour.

A tweep named @ladyj_oy questioned why Faf is considered cool for doing the same thing Zodwa has always done, but for which she has been shamed.

“Hmmm, men just pull down their pants and it's considered cool. When Zodwa does it, everybody wants to throw their worthless penny of an opinion about how women should respect their bodies.”

Her comments were met with mixed responses. Some justified Faf dropping his pants, saying “he just won the World Cup”, while others denied criticising Zodwa.