Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee’s divorce: A timeline

What started as rumour and speculation has been confirmed. DJ Black Coffee and his wife, Enhle Mbali, are getting divorced.

Enhle confirmed this in a video statement on Instagram on Sunday.

The pair were engaged in 2010. They had a traditional wedding a year later and a white wedding in 2017.

City Press reported in July that the couple had split, but the pair refused to confirm the claims.

Here is a timeline of the events:

DJ Black Coffee denies divorce rumours

Divorce rumours have been circulating for months. Earlier this year, there were rumours that Black Coffee was having an affair with David Guetta’s ex-wife, Cathy Lobé, after she posted a video of her and Black Coffee hugging.

Black Coffee took to Twitter to deny the claims, saying Cathy was “nothing more than a business partner and shall remain so for the foreseeable future”.

“It’s quite sad that on social media people are so quick to confidently vilify and lynch people without a shred of evidence ITO wrongdoing,” he added.