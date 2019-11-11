Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee’s divorce: A timeline
What started as rumour and speculation has been confirmed. DJ Black Coffee and his wife, Enhle Mbali, are getting divorced.
Enhle confirmed this in a video statement on Instagram on Sunday.
The pair were engaged in 2010. They had a traditional wedding a year later and a white wedding in 2017.
City Press reported in July that the couple had split, but the pair refused to confirm the claims.
Here is a timeline of the events:
DJ Black Coffee denies divorce rumours
Divorce rumours have been circulating for months. Earlier this year, there were rumours that Black Coffee was having an affair with David Guetta’s ex-wife, Cathy Lobé, after she posted a video of her and Black Coffee hugging.
Black Coffee took to Twitter to deny the claims, saying Cathy was “nothing more than a business partner and shall remain so for the foreseeable future”.
“It’s quite sad that on social media people are so quick to confidently vilify and lynch people without a shred of evidence ITO wrongdoing,” he added.
Enhle breaks silence
Enhle broke her silence on the video, repeating what the DJ said about Cathy being his business partner.
In an Instagram Story, Enhle said: “Cathy is the sweetest, sweetest ... I love you.”
However, social media users were quick to point out that the video was from July 2018 and that Enhle was subtly trying to tell them all was cool and they should mind their own business.
Reports of a divorce
A few days later, City Press said the couple had filed for divorce. When asked for comment, Enhle refused to discuss any details, saying: “Sorry, I have no comment.”
DJ Zinhle interview
In August, during an interview with DJ Zinhle on her THD24 show, Yours Sincerely, the actress opened up about the alleged cheating scandals that have rocked her marriage.
The interview was meant to be about DJ Zinhle’s relationship with rapper AKA, but Enhle took the opportunity to talk about her alleged experiences.
“Personally, for me, cheating is an issue, but not as big as the fact that a person sat in front of you and lied to your face every single day.”
Zinhle's reaction
Two months after the interview, DJ Zinhle said she had no clue she would be discussing moving on from a “cheating” scandal when she sat down with Enhle.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Zinhle said she had made a decision not to speak about her love life long before the interview.
Enhle confirms divorce
Enhle confirmed the couple was getting divorced after Sunday World reported that the split had been mentioned in a court application allegedly brought by Enhle against members of Black Coffee's family.
On Instagram, Enhle asked for privacy for the sake of their children.
“It has been a very, very, very rough year, but I still stand tall and proud. It is indeed a situation that no-one wants to see themselves in, but here we are,” she added.
Before ending the video, Enhle quoted Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's verse in Beyoncé's song, Flawless, which speaks about feminism and marriage.