Five memorable moments from Toni Braxton's 'As Long As Live' tour in SA
South Africans can't get over the stellar performance American singer Toni Braxton served on Saturday night at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.
The Grammy award-winning songstress gave Mzansi an epic and emotional performance for her As Long As Live tour in SA.
It was no surprise that fans found themselves stanning even more at how amazing Toni was while she took them down memory lane singing her most memorable and legendary songs.
The epic night was filled with many memorable moments which left the audience feeling all emo and in their feels.
Here are the five memorable moments from Toni's As Long As Live tour:
1. Mzansi's very own songstress Shekhinah opened up for Toni, serving nothing but grace and elegance powered with her mad vocals.
#ToniBraxton’s opening act Shekhina is killing it on stage!!! Shuuuu 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GtWeBXkmZd— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) November 9, 2019
2. What's a love fest concert like Toni's without a surprise proposal? Well, one lucky lady was proposed to on stage while the American star sang in the background. Fortunately for the man, his lady said 'yes'.
Love is beautiful guys #ToniBraxtonProposal #ToniBraxton pic.twitter.com/g1do1z7N51— Temhle Dlamini (@Temhle) November 9, 2019
3. Toni singing her ALL time hit songs from the 1990s and fans singing with her.
#ToniBraxton gave Mzansi a superb performance 🔥🔥🔥 #ToniBraxtonXMcD 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/hlfYcJRFSG— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) November 10, 2019
#ToniBraxton really lit up Ticket Pro Dome #ToniBraxtonXMcD pic.twitter.com/iVRhmGyGFM— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) November 10, 2019
4. Being the icon that she is in this country, Toni was awarded with a plaque for her contribution to South African music.
#ToniBraxton honoured with her plaque for the impact she made to SA music 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #ToniBraxtonXMcD pic.twitter.com/W2zSSuqFRK— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) November 10, 2019
5. Although she's been in the industry for a good minute now, Toni is still young at heart and the dance moves she served at Ticketpro left fans in awe.
It's been a musical year..#ToniBraxton pic.twitter.com/zXjMLhcCtK— Lindokuhle👌 (@nlmabuza) November 10, 2019