Five memorable moments from Toni Braxton's 'As Long As Live' tour in SA

South Africans can't get over the stellar performance American singer Toni Braxton served on Saturday night at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.

The Grammy award-winning songstress gave Mzansi an epic and emotional performance for her As Long As Live tour in SA.

It was no surprise that fans found themselves stanning even more at how amazing Toni was while she took them down memory lane singing her most memorable and legendary songs.

The epic night was filled with many memorable moments which left the audience feeling all emo and in their feels.

Here are the five memorable moments from Toni's As Long As Live tour:

1. Mzansi's very own songstress Shekhinah opened up for Toni, serving nothing but grace and elegance powered with her mad vocals.