IN MEMES| Here’s who fans think will win this year’s Idols SA title

As Idols SA reaches the business end, fans have gone into battle mode to make sure their fav walks away with the title.

Sneziey Msomi and Luyolo Yiba capped off an amazing week, which saw them travel to New York, by booking places in the final two.

Unfortunately, Micayla Oelofse wasn't as lucky and was eliminated from the show.

The three got a chance to perform their first official singlesto wild applause.

Sneziey kicked it off with her gospel single, Kungumusa.