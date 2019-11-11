TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES| Here’s who fans think will win this year’s Idols SA title

11 November 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Luyolo and Sneziey will battle it out for the 'Idols SA' title.
Luyolo and Sneziey will battle it out for the 'Idols SA' title.
Image: Supplied

As Idols SA reaches the business end, fans have gone into battle mode to make sure their fav walks away with the title.

Sneziey Msomi and Luyolo Yiba capped off an amazing week, which saw them travel to New York, by booking places in the final two.

Unfortunately, Micayla Oelofse wasn't as lucky and was eliminated from the show.

The three got a chance to perform their first official singlesto wild applause.

Sneziey kicked it off with her gospel single, Kungumusa.

Randall said it was a fantastic performance, while Unathi said Msomi was a healer. Somizi  said for the first time since he has been on the show, there was a perfect match of song and artist.

“If you don’t win this competition, know you have won a career,” he said.

Micayla was next with her single, Tragic.

The judges all agreed the song suited her well, even though she had offered something different from her usual performances.

Luyolo got the crowd in a frenzy with the uplifting Sunshine Through the Rain

Somizi declared the song was proof enough for him that he would be in the finale, while Randall said he had made getting this far into the competition look easy.

Unathi also praised him for his performance.

Voting lines are open until Thursday to decide who gets to walk away as season 15’s SA Idol next week at Carnival City.

Over on social media, fans were already sure who would win and flooded TLs with memes and messages about the pair.

Unathi Nkayi apologises for 'divisive and tribalist' Xhosa comment

"I was wrong and I shouldn't have. I'm sorry if I have hurt your feelings'
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Sneziey’s Idols SA performance brings Unathi to tears

Sneziey got a standing ovation for her performance.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Dispute over Qwabe twins: DJ Tira hasn't spoken to us

"We have been in contact with them and they have not indicated that they would like to be removed from their management contact."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Idols SA's Sneziey 'broken' by bullying & witchcraft claims

Snenhlanhla "Sneziey" Msomi should be living the dream
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | John Cena refuses to take legal action against Sho Madjozi over song TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You were my rock' — heartbroken Peggy-Sue Khumalo's tribute to husband Xolani ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Former Jozi member Crazy Lu dies from 'apparent asthma attack' in Cambodia TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'It's been a very rough year': Enhle Mbali confirms Black Coffee divorce TshisaLIVE
  5. Unathi Nkayi apologises for 'divisive and tribalist' Xhosa comment TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
X