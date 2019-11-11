IN MEMES| Here’s who fans think will win this year’s Idols SA title
As Idols SA reaches the business end, fans have gone into battle mode to make sure their fav walks away with the title.
Sneziey Msomi and Luyolo Yiba capped off an amazing week, which saw them travel to New York, by booking places in the final two.
Unfortunately, Micayla Oelofse wasn't as lucky and was eliminated from the show.
The three got a chance to perform their first official singlesto wild applause.
Sneziey kicked it off with her gospel single, Kungumusa.
Randall said it was a fantastic performance, while Unathi said Msomi was a healer. Somizi said for the first time since he has been on the show, there was a perfect match of song and artist.
“If you don’t win this competition, know you have won a career,” he said.
Micayla was next with her single, Tragic.
The judges all agreed the song suited her well, even though she had offered something different from her usual performances.
Luyolo got the crowd in a frenzy with the uplifting Sunshine Through the Rain
Somizi declared the song was proof enough for him that he would be in the finale, while Randall said he had made getting this far into the competition look easy.
Unathi also praised him for his performance.
Voting lines are open until Thursday to decide who gets to walk away as season 15’s SA Idol next week at Carnival City.
Over on social media, fans were already sure who would win and flooded TLs with memes and messages about the pair.
Love d single already ... sunshine through d rain👌#Luyolo oooooh ths guys voice is life💗💗💗 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/jTjYedZn9j— Ctheh (@MdlaloseSthe) November 10, 2019
Sneziey 's single 😭✊#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/F2vuO1TTnk— Leigh_two (@Google_googs2) November 10, 2019
Luyolo bathong🤩😍🤩 This guy #idolsa @IdolsSA DIMAKATSO! Who saw it coming? pic.twitter.com/XFq9SzII65— Kenna Tharollo (@pelostacia) November 3, 2019
Haai bagolo nna I don't get the hype about Luyolo. The guy can sing yea but there were a lot of better singers in the top 17 ?!!— Motheo (@Ayandizo) November 10, 2019
Oh by the way that "Sunshine in the rain" song is just Sam Smith's "Stay" remix. But ke qhubekani. #IdolSA pic.twitter.com/P5BApq5NC0
Mmatema and sneziey need to hop on a worship track together 🙌🏾#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/02khYAgyAp— Mayenzeke Faya (@MayenzekeF) November 10, 2019
Been rooting for Luyolo since day one😊😭👏👏 I'm glad he made it this far. Let's give it our all this time.— Boemo (@Boemo__) November 10, 2019
Let's vote Fam.#idolsluyolo #idolsa pic.twitter.com/bYsECoFwYn
#IdolsSA I know issa competition, but SNEZIEY is extremely anointed💓😿 pic.twitter.com/nfXkXScUsV— MAN'S NOT MADJOZI💓 (@ompathendo) November 10, 2019
No Matter what #luyolo Is The Best 👏🇿🇦 Number 1 #IdolSA All My Vote To My Brother #Unathi pic.twitter.com/EBPuyXFGEo— Sakhile🇿🇦 #Springbok🏆 (@SNdlandlama) November 10, 2019
#IdolsSA I know luyolo is great,but SNEZIEY is: pic.twitter.com/IcHsRRhVRX— MAN'S NOT MADJOZI💓 (@ompathendo) November 10, 2019
Our #idolsa season15 winner is Luyolo #idolsluyolo finish 'n klaar pic.twitter.com/lauycZXks1— ♡ (@sire_08) November 10, 2019
#IdolsSA Sneziey it's all yours sisi pic.twitter.com/Dtq9ir7bzh— WILLOW (@willowQudi) November 10, 2019