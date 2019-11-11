TshisaLIVE

Kelly Khumalo: The most hurtful thing is being called a 'killer'

'I think that hurts, because I'm not a killer. I may be a hell lot of things, but I am not a killer ...'

11 November 2019 - 12:53 By Masego Seemela
Songstress Kelly Khumalo has spoken about the hate she receives.
Image: Kelly Khumalo via Instagram

Songstress Kelly Khumalo's most hurtful backlash is being called a “killer” five years after  ex-boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa's murder. 

Senzo was shot dead in an alleged botched robbery at Kelly's mother's home in Vosloorus in 2014. The killer is yet to be brought to book. 

In an interview on SABC1's Real Goboza on Saturday, Kelly said the worst and most hurtful thing for her was being called “Kelly the killer”.

“I think that hurts, because I'm not a killer. I may be a hell lot of things, but I am not a killer.”

Kelly said she was a child of God and there was nothing that would make her want to kill someone.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously, Kelly said the agenda people had when they spoke badly about her was a reflection of who they were and not of her as Kelly the musician. “It is more of that pull-her-down syndrome.”

Kelly dropped a new single last month, called Undithatha Kancinci, which she said was about her finally meeting the power she had within herself as a woman.

“I finally met myself. I met the woman that I am, the highly gifted woman that I am. I'm done downplaying it. I know I am powerful. I know I am beautiful. I know I am resilient.”

She added that she was ready for the people who were going to pull her down due to her growth and success in the music industry.

“For the past 15 years I have been through quite a lot in my life, so nothing fazes me, nothing surprises me. The question is, are they ready for me, because I'm ready for them!”

