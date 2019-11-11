TshisaLIVE

Rasta offers to paint KFC couple and the streets are begging him not to

11 November 2019 - 13:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Social media users have asked Rasta not to ruin the couple's day.
Social media users have asked Rasta not to ruin the couple's day.
Image: Via KFC Twitter

While donations and contributions for the KFC wedding proposal couple continue to pour in, Rasta's offer of a painting has been rejected by social media users.

Last week, South Africans opened their hearts and pockets after a video of Hector Kansi proposing to Nonhlanhla Soldaat at a KFC went viral.

Celebrities, companies and ordinary citizens offered to make their big day a special one.

On top of that, local artists, such as Zakes Bantwini, Mo Flava, DJ Fresh, Langa Mavuso and Sjava, shared their interest in performing for the couple on their big day.

A couple seen getting engaged in a KFC vaal outlet on November 6 2019 has gone viral. KFC is on a mission to find the couple and has asked Mzansi and residents in Vaal area to help them in their search. In the video posted on Twitter, a man is seen kneeling down in front of the woman, who seems surprised and overwhelmed. The proposal was done in full view of KFC patrons.

However, social media users have asked Rasta, whose real name is Lebani Sirenje, to sit this opportunity out.

A Twitter account in the artist's name promised to paint the couple, saying they could then always look at it and reminisce about their wedding.

“I am willing to bless this couple with a magnificent portrait on their big day at the venue,” he said.

Rasta's painting skills always trend when he honours celebs and politicians, dead or alive, with portraits.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

MORE

WATCH | Cricket SA, Pick n Pay join hunt for KFC proposal couple

Pick n Pay and Cricket South Africa have joined the manhunt for the couple who got engaged at a Gauteng KFC.
News
3 days ago

'Cheap' or true love? Proposal at KFC splits Mzansi

A Vaal couple has set social media on fire with their proposal at the restaurant.
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Streetwise 2 and a proposal: KFC wants to find the couple who got engaged at Vaal outlet

KFC is appealing to the public to help it locate a couple who got engaged at its Vaal outlet on Wednesday.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | John Cena refuses to take legal action against Sho Madjozi over song TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You were my rock' — heartbroken Peggy-Sue Khumalo's tribute to husband Xolani ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Former Jozi member Crazy Lu dies from 'apparent asthma attack' in Cambodia TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'It's been a very rough year': Enhle Mbali confirms Black Coffee divorce TshisaLIVE
  5. Unathi Nkayi apologises for 'divisive and tribalist' Xhosa comment TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
X