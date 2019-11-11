Rasta offers to paint KFC couple and the streets are begging him not to

While donations and contributions for the KFC wedding proposal couple continue to pour in, Rasta's offer of a painting has been rejected by social media users.

Last week, South Africans opened their hearts and pockets after a video of Hector Kansi proposing to Nonhlanhla Soldaat at a KFC went viral.

Celebrities, companies and ordinary citizens offered to make their big day a special one.

On top of that, local artists, such as Zakes Bantwini, Mo Flava, DJ Fresh, Langa Mavuso and Sjava, shared their interest in performing for the couple on their big day.