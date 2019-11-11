Rasta offers to paint KFC couple and the streets are begging him not to
While donations and contributions for the KFC wedding proposal couple continue to pour in, Rasta's offer of a painting has been rejected by social media users.
Last week, South Africans opened their hearts and pockets after a video of Hector Kansi proposing to Nonhlanhla Soldaat at a KFC went viral.
Celebrities, companies and ordinary citizens offered to make their big day a special one.
On top of that, local artists, such as Zakes Bantwini, Mo Flava, DJ Fresh, Langa Mavuso and Sjava, shared their interest in performing for the couple on their big day.
However, social media users have asked Rasta, whose real name is Lebani Sirenje, to sit this opportunity out.
A Twitter account in the artist's name promised to paint the couple, saying they could then always look at it and reminisce about their wedding.
“I am willing to bless this couple with a magnificent portrait on their big day at the venue,” he said.
I am willing to bless this couple with a magnificent portrait on their big day at the venue, that they can always look and reminisce on their beautiful matrimonial day #KFCWEDDING https://t.co/yQ5Ip2n5lF— Rasta the Artist (@Lebani_Sirenje) November 9, 2019
Rasta's painting skills always trend when he honours celebs and politicians, dead or alive, with portraits.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions: