TshisaLIVE

Taxi driver who 'assaulted' Abigail Kubeka is 'on the run'

11 November 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Legendary musician Abigail Kubeka was allegedly assaulted by a taxi driver in Soweto.
Legendary musician Abigail Kubeka was allegedly assaulted by a taxi driver in Soweto.
Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

The case against a taxi driver who allegedly assaulted veteran musician and actress Abigail Kubeka has hit a stumbling block, with police confirming to TshisaLIVE that the man is “on the run”.

Abigail was involved in a collision with a taxi driver in Soweto last month, while on her way to work. She told TshisaLIVE that the driver confronted her and allegedly punched her in the face after the incident. 

She said she had just merged into a traffic circle when a taxi squeezed in front of her car and the two vehicles collided.

Abigail said she couldn't believe it when the driver climbed out of his car, confronted her while she was seated in hers and allegedly hit her.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters confirmed that police had identified the suspect, but that he had not been apprehended.

“I can confirm that the suspect, whose identity is now known, is still on the run. Police are appealing to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspect ... to report to the police in Orlando or utilise the newly launched MySAPS app to give a tip-off to the police.”

Ma Abigail told Drum recently that the Meadowlands Taxi Association had brought her flowers and chocolates, and apologised to her for the incident. She urged the driver to hand himself in.

“I really feel sorry for this boy. He should just turn himself in,” she said.

MORE

SAHRC shocked by 'barbaric attack' on Abigail Kubeka by taxi driver

The South African Human Rights Commission has vowed to reach out to actress and musician Abigail Kubeka who was allegedly assaulted by a taxi driver.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Abigail Kubeka hopes for justice after 'assault': I feared the worst

"Imagine you get a big fist to the face at 20 minutes to seven in the morning. You don't know if you are dreaming or not'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

No arrest yet in Abigail Kubeka 'assault' case

'We are still investigating the matter and will issue a statement when there is an update on the case. There have been no arrests yet'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Former Jozi member Crazy Lu dies from 'apparent asthma attack' in Cambodia TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You were my rock' — heartbroken Peggy-Sue Khumalo's tribute to husband Xolani ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzansi shooketh beyond belief at Mampintsha's 'dramatic' weight-loss TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato K and Hulisani slam black women for being 'mean' to Rachel Kolisi TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Sho Madjozi's reaction to meeting John Cena is priceless! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
X