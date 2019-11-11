Taxi driver who 'assaulted' Abigail Kubeka is 'on the run'

The case against a taxi driver who allegedly assaulted veteran musician and actress Abigail Kubeka has hit a stumbling block, with police confirming to TshisaLIVE that the man is “on the run”.

Abigail was involved in a collision with a taxi driver in Soweto last month, while on her way to work. She told TshisaLIVE that the driver confronted her and allegedly punched her in the face after the incident.

She said she had just merged into a traffic circle when a taxi squeezed in front of her car and the two vehicles collided.

Abigail said she couldn't believe it when the driver climbed out of his car, confronted her while she was seated in hers and allegedly hit her.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters confirmed that police had identified the suspect, but that he had not been apprehended.

“I can confirm that the suspect, whose identity is now known, is still on the run. Police are appealing to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspect ... to report to the police in Orlando or utilise the newly launched MySAPS app to give a tip-off to the police.”

Ma Abigail told Drum recently that the Meadowlands Taxi Association had brought her flowers and chocolates, and apologised to her for the incident. She urged the driver to hand himself in.

“I really feel sorry for this boy. He should just turn himself in,” she said.