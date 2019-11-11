TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Halala! Trevor Noah makes history, fills up Madison Square Garden

11 November 2019 - 11:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Trevor Noah became the first African comedian to sell out the New York arena.
Trevor Noah became the first African comedian to sell out the New York arena.
Image: REUTERS

Over the past few weeks, SA has had many reasons to celebrate, with November showing that hope is alive.

At the weekend, comedian Trevor Noah broke a record at the famous Madison Square Garden when he became the first African comedian to sell out the arena in New York.

The Son of Patricia author is on his Loud and Clear Tour and performed to more than 20,000 people.

Trevor added his name to the list of nine comedians who have sold out the world-class venue, including Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock and Kevin Hart.

Taking to social media, Trevor said he wished the moment had never ended.

“Last night [Saturday] was incredible. Thank you to everyone that packed out [Madison Square Garden] and made it such a memorable night! I didn’t want it to end,” he wrote.

A clip of Trevor's entrance was shared on Twitter by author Khaya Dlanga.

MORE

WATCH | Trevor Noah on marriage and cohabiting: 'I’m a big advocate for not living together ... ever!'

Internationally renowned comedian Trevor Noah is a big advocate for not living together before marriage, or "ever", and believes cohabiting is the ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Bonang slays the red carpet in support of Trevor Noah at Pencils of Promise gala in New York

Bonang is all about educating young women and girls
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah slams Kanye West for saying black people are 'brainwashed'

Trevor weighed in on the debate during a 'Between The Scenes' segment this week, and lambasted Kanye for having double standards.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | John Cena refuses to take legal action against Sho Madjozi over song TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You were my rock' — heartbroken Peggy-Sue Khumalo's tribute to husband Xolani ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Former Jozi member Crazy Lu dies from 'apparent asthma attack' in Cambodia TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'It's been a very rough year': Enhle Mbali confirms Black Coffee divorce TshisaLIVE
  5. Unathi Nkayi apologises for 'divisive and tribalist' Xhosa comment TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
X