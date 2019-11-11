TshisaLIVE

WATCH | John Cena refuses to take legal action against Sho Madjozi over song

11 November 2019 - 07:53 By Cebelihle Bhengu
John Cena says he chose to embrace Sho Madjozi's hit song.
John Cena says he chose to embrace Sho Madjozi's hit song.
Image: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

American wrestler John Cena has been praised for embracing SA rapper Sho Madjozi, after he apparently refused to sue the star for making a song named after him.

The star recently appeared on A Little Late With Lilly Singh, where he spoke about the song's success.

When asked how he knew about it, he said he had learnt about it through social media and messages from people concerned that she was mocking him or using his name for clout.

“So I woke up one day, flooded with messages like, 'man, you need to check out this link, you need to check this out right now. This girl is singing about you.' I said, 'that's great', and they said, 'no it's not, this girl is making fun of you, she's using you in a song, you've got to stop this'.”

John said while there were calls for him to take legal action against Sho for copyright infringement, he was impressed with her.

“So, it's two schools of thought. Yes, she's mentioning my name and referencing what I do for a living, and I could easily be like, 'yo, that's IP copyrighting' or I could say, 'wow, she is a South African artist and my contribution at WWE has sparked creative inspiration to someone halfway across the world'. She can do whatever she wants.”

John said he doesn't take himself too seriously and, to show support for Sho, posted her picture on his Instagram account to acknowledge her and her work.

“WWE kind of wanted me to issue a statement about it, but I didn't want to take away her efforts and I didn't want to make it about me. So I posted a picture of her basically saying I see you and I won't interrupt your flow here. You have a great song and just know that I am watching you and I'm grateful.”

SA's Sho Madjozi was on The Kelly Clarkson Show on November 7 2019 and it was a picture perfect moment! Madjozi sat with Clarkson for an interview before performing her hit John Cena for the crowd. And to her surprise, the WWE champion sneaked up behind her, giving her a fright.

The wrestler also announced that the song will be featured in his new film, Playing With Fire, as part of his character's early-morning ritual.

The endorsements came just hours after he surprised the star during her performance of the song on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sending her into a fit of excitement.

WATCH | Sho Madjozi's reaction to meeting John Cena is priceless!

Sho Madjozi was really blindsided with this wonderful surprise!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Meanwhile, fans were over the moon with John's decision to celebrate Sho and flooded social media TLs with praise for the star.

MORE

Sho Madjozi on cracking it overseas: Finally these people see us as equals

Sho Madjozi is the bizness, y'all!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Traditional attire shouldn't be limited to Heritage Day 'dress-up', says Sho Majozi

The rapper believes that on a lot of levels, non-white South Africans still don't feel free enough to dress in their culture's particular attire on a ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Halala! Sho Madjozi wins ANOTHER big international award

'Huku, John Cena. Wakanda forever, kona and Dumi hi Phone'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Sho Madjozi finally dances to John Cena in the #JohnCenaChallenge

Sho Madjozi finally jams to John Cena and we love it!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Former Jozi member Crazy Lu dies from 'apparent asthma attack' in Cambodia TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You were my rock' — heartbroken Peggy-Sue Khumalo's tribute to husband Xolani ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzansi shooketh beyond belief at Mampintsha's 'dramatic' weight-loss TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato K and Hulisani slam black women for being 'mean' to Rachel Kolisi TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Sho Madjozi's reaction to meeting John Cena is priceless! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
X