AKA wants to throw a concert with KFC couple's sponsors to alleviate student debt
#StudentDebtMustFall
After Mzansi came together to organise a wedding for a couple who got engaged at a KFC outlet, rapper AKA wants the nation to use the same energy to plan a concert for those drowning in student debt.
The fast food outlet sparked a manhunt last week when it shared a video of the proposal on Twitter, and asked residents from the Vaal to help locate the couple.
In the video, a man is seen kneeling in front of a woman, who seems surprised and overwhelmed. He proudly hands his camera to a patron to capture the beautiful moment.
Celebrities, companies and ordinary citizens pledged donations of money, petrol and drinks for the wedding and the honeymoon.
While several celebs added their support, AKA took to Twitter to suggest the same spirit of unity be used to throw a concert to help alleviate student debt.
“If only brands could come together like this to pay student debt. Seems like they suddenly have money,” he wrote.
He said he would perform free at the concert and was determined to see it through.
The star went into planning mode and said he would first approach the big brands who offered to help the couple.
He also called on fans to tag brands they believed could donate to the cause.
AKA planned to throw the concert by the end of the year, but after being told school holidays were coming, he said it might take place next year.
