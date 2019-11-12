TshisaLIVE

AKA wants to throw a concert with KFC couple's sponsors to alleviate student debt

#StudentDebtMustFall

12 November 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper AKA wants to throw a concert to raise funds to help pay student debt.
Rapper AKA wants to throw a concert to raise funds to help pay student debt.
Image: Instagram/Akaworldwide

After Mzansi came together to organise a wedding for a couple who got engaged at a KFC outlet, rapper AKA wants the nation to use the same energy to plan a concert for those drowning in student debt.

The fast food outlet sparked a manhunt last week when it shared a video of the proposal on Twitter, and asked residents from the Vaal to help  locate the couple.

In the video, a man is seen kneeling in front of a woman, who seems surprised and overwhelmed. He proudly hands his camera to a patron to capture the beautiful moment.

Celebrities, companies and ordinary citizens pledged donations of money, petrol and drinks for the wedding and the honeymoon.

While several celebs added their support, AKA took to Twitter to suggest the same spirit of unity be used to throw a concert to help alleviate student debt.

If only brands could come together like this to pay student debt. Seems like they suddenly have money,” he wrote.

He said he would perform free at the concert and was determined to see it through.

The star went into planning mode and said he would first approach the big brands who offered to help the couple.

He also called on fans to tag brands they believed could donate to the cause.

AKA planned to throw the concert by the end of the year, but after being told school holidays were coming, he said it might take place next year.

KFC proposal couple found - and the wedding is gonna be lit!

Meanwhile, several top brands have also pledged donations of money, petrol and drinks for the wedding and honeymoon.
News
3 days ago

'Cheap' or true love? Proposal at KFC splits Mzansi

A Vaal couple has set social media on fire with their proposal at the restaurant.
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Streetwise 2 and a proposal: KFC wants to find the couple who got engaged at Vaal outlet

KFC is appealing to the public to help it locate a couple who got engaged at its Vaal outlet on Wednesday.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | John Cena refuses to take legal action against Sho Madjozi over song TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'It's been a very rough year': Enhle Mbali confirms Black Coffee divorce TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Nkayi apologises for 'divisive and tribalist' Xhosa comment TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly Khumalo: The most hurtful thing is being called a 'killer' TshisaLIVE
  5. 'You were my rock' — heartbroken Peggy-Sue Khumalo's tribute to husband Xolani ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
X