Alicia Keys speaks out on frustrations with gender stereotypes

American singer Alicia Keys is gatvol of gender stereotypes in society after her four-year-old son, Genesis, was shamed for wearing a rainbow manicure.

Alicia took to Instagram to tell her followers how to think less about “labels” and more about the freedom of expression.

“It gets concerning to me that we can’t just explore these different sides of ourselves.”

In a video, Alicia recounted an experience she had with her son at a salon.

“So he tells the lady he wants rainbow colours on his nails. And she brings all these colours and she paints each nail a different colour.'

“And after she painted his nails, he looked at me and he said, ‘Mommy, I don’t want this on my nails'.”