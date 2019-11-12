Alicia Keys speaks out on frustrations with gender stereotypes
'It gets concerning to me that we can’t just explore these different sides of ourselves'
American singer Alicia Keys is gatvol of gender stereotypes in society after her four-year-old son, Genesis, was shamed for wearing a rainbow manicure.
Alicia took to Instagram to tell her followers how to think less about “labels” and more about the freedom of expression.
“It gets concerning to me that we can’t just explore these different sides of ourselves.”
In a video, Alicia recounted an experience she had with her son at a salon.
“So he tells the lady he wants rainbow colours on his nails. And she brings all these colours and she paints each nail a different colour.'
“And after she painted his nails, he looked at me and he said, ‘Mommy, I don’t want this on my nails'.”
“And I was like: ‘Why? You were so sure. You were good.’ And he was like: ‘People are not gonna like it.’ Can you believe this? Four years old and he already understands the concept that someone’s going to judge him because he chose rainbow colours on his nails.”
Alicia said she encouraged her son to stick with what he chose because he liked it.
“You do it. Who cares what anybody else says?”
She told her son “a lot of guys paint their nails”, which made Genesis feel a whole lot better.
The No One hitmaker said she believed there were masculine and feminine energies inside everyone.