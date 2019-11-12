Brickz joins prison choir

Disgraced kwaito star and rape convict Sipho “Brickz” Ndlovu is still involved in music while behind bars and has joined the prison choir.

Brickz was last year found guilty of raping a 17-year-old relative in 2013, and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was released on R80,000 bail pending an appeal against his conviction, but this was denied.

Brickz was moved from Krugersdorp Correctional Services to Leeuwkop Correctional Services. His manager, Grey Mafumbu, told TshisaLIVE the move was to help improve the star's study options and rehabilitation.

He also confirmed that Brickz had joined the prison's choir.

“Brickz is part of a choir in prison. They usually perform in church or at weddings,” he said.

Grey saidBrickz had always had a love for choir music.

“He has a choir background because when he was younger he was part of a choir,” Grey said.

He said the star was well and was focused on improving himself.

Brickz has also relied on the support of his fiancée, Cazo Cas.

In an interview earlier this year, Cazo told Drum her love for him didn't change after his conviction.

“I feel like all relationships have their ups and downs and we’re just going through a downhill right now. I can’t leave him because times are hard right now. We’ve had beautiful times together so why should I leave him because he’s going through a dark phase?”