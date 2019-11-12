Lady Zamar supports Enhle: The stronger you are, the more the world will test you

Since sharing the video, Enhle has received an overwhelming amount of support from other celebs.

Lady Zamar wished the actress strength and courage.

"The stronger you are, the more the world will test you. We are, as women, the strength and the heart of humanity. We need to teach our boys to understand and respect women for without us we are all nothing.

"God be with you in this fight and I hope you come out stronger. Be blessed. We understand where you are right now."

Bridget Masinga said Enhle is a conqueror.

"It’s not an easy journey hun, but you are more than a conqueror. Keep your grace and faith will see you through."

Celeste Ntuli said Enhle deserved privacy and didn't have to explain anything to anyone.

"I’m sorry you going through a tough time. You deserve your privacy. You don’t owe us no explanation whatsoever. Sending you love and positive vibes."

Boity wrote: "Strength, sis. God is with you through every season of your journey on this earth. The bad news is nothing lasts forever. The good news is nothing lasts forever! With you in heart and prayer, mama."

Connie Ferguson said: "The happiest days of your life await! Strength my beauty."

Carol Bouwer said Enhle was "cloaked in such dignity, love, strength and grace".

"Enhle, sweetheart, you are cloaked in such dignity, love, strength and grace. Continue to act from a place love. We who may be far are sad because we love/d what we perceived but know that what we love more is your right to sanity and peace so you can continue to live the joyful and abundant life you so deserve.

"We dare not condemn our children to unhappiness just to keep up traditional appearances. May you both (individually) have the privacy to work through what is best for you without external pressures. Sending you love. Stay rooted in light angel."