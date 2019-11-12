Ntsiki Mazwai shades South Africans' intelligence for watching a lot of soapies

The drama series and soapies you watch say a lot about your intelligence, according to singer and poet Ntsiki Mazwai.

The controversial queen, as she's popularly known, has shared her amazement that the most watched shows were soapies, and implied on Twitter that that was how unintelligent South Africans were.

"Sh** I still can't believe the top most-watched shows are soap operas. It's a wow. Says a lot about where we are intellectually. Wow."