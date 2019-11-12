Ntsiki Mazwai shades South Africans' intelligence for watching a lot of soapies
'At least if your soapies had woke writers with an agenda...but dololo'
The drama series and soapies you watch say a lot about your intelligence, according to singer and poet Ntsiki Mazwai.
The controversial queen, as she's popularly known, has shared her amazement that the most watched shows were soapies, and implied on Twitter that that was how unintelligent South Africans were.
"Sh** I still can't believe the top most-watched shows are soap operas. It's a wow. Says a lot about where we are intellectually. Wow."
Ntsiki also claimed that if the soapies had "woke" writers with an agenda, maybe the content would be different.
"At least if your soapies had woke writers with an agenda...but dololo. They also watch soapies and don't read books. I can tell by the content they create."
A tweep, who completely disagreed with the poet, called her out, saying that watching soapies and being informed on current politics or business news was not logic and probability theory.
"Watching soapies and being informed on current politics/business news are not mutually exclusive you know. You can do both. Not to mention the fact that most South Africans have very limited education and have so much more to worry about in their personal lives."
Known to be someone who doesn't back down, Ntsiki clapped back: "Nana the top ten most-watched shows are soapies. Surely you can tell that is problematic to black psyche???? Surely?"
While some felt Ntsiki had a point and understood where she was coming from, others felt she should stop dictating what people should watch as it was their preference.
