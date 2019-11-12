Patrick Shai on being 'shot 11 times': I thought of Andries Tatane & Marikana

Veteran actor Patrick Shai plans to open a case against police with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) after he was allegedly shot 11 times in the back and side during a scuffle between protesters and police in Soweto on Monday.

Patrick told TshisaLIVE he was attempting to defuse tensions between disgruntled residents protesting about electricity cuts and police in Dobsonville when law-enforcement officers opened fire. They allegedly shot at him and others as they tried to flee the scene.

The star said when he was shot he contemplated falling to the ground so they would stop targeting him.

“At first I ran, and then I took around 11 shots. I thought of Andries Tatane and the people of Marikana. I thought maybe I should just fall so my body won't be pounded by bullets.