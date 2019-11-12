Pearl Thusi on adoption: Our grandmothers also did this for our parents

Actress Pearl Thusi is trying not to make a big deal about the adoption of her youngest child, but loves being a mama bear.

Earlier this year Pearl decided to share with the world snaps of her other daughter, Okuhlekonke, who she adopted.

She told TshisaLIVE she has tried not to make a big deal of the adoption because she is doing what countless women and grandmothers have done before her.

“It's been really incredible. I've tried not to make a big deal of it in terms of talking about it. Women do this every day, our grandmothers did this for our parents. There are aunties, women have to travel and then someone has to take care of their children. It's a village and I'm an African and I live by everything that an African means as much as I possibly can.”

The actress said before she adopted Okuhlekonke, she had started a charity organisation that helped abandoned children.

“Before I could activate that God was like: 'Are you really serious? Well, here, look, let's see.' For me, it's one thing being a philanthropist, it's another thing being a mother to someone you didn't give birth to.'

“And you can talk about it but can you live it? You have to be the change you want to see and she's been a light in my life!”

Pearl hinted that she was related to Okuhlekonke, but was shy to share more details about their relationship.

