WATCH | Steve Harvey gives DJ Fresh a shout-out in America

DJ Fresh has evidently gained a fan in American TV personality and comedian Steve Harvey.

In a video on Twitter, Steve gave Fresh a shout-out, saying how impressed he was with the interview he had with the renowned broadcasting veteran while he was in Mzansi promoting Family Feud SA.

"Whilst I was promoting Family Feud and I went to radio stations in Joburg ... I saw what they got over there. They've got it over there. My boy Fresh that's on the radio, Fresh, that boy got a studio that's as good as my studio in Beverly Hills."

Steve alluded to Fresh being the best in the game and gave radio personalities some words of wisdom.

"That boy over there, he knockin' them over the head. See, y'all keep getting underpaid because y'all producing subtle pass stuff and acting like it's okay. Y'all gotta stop that!"