WATCH | Four times John Cena hyped up Sho Madjozi and her song
SA rapper Sho Madjozi has gone. She isn't just getting international nominations from all angles, but is also a hot topic on American talk shows, thanks to her latest hit, John Cena.
Sho named the song after her childhood hero wrestler, who has done nothing but gush over her making him “cool again”.
Here are just four times John has stanned over Sho.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
On the show in September, John joined scores of people jamming to the hit, a little more than a month after it debuted on online music platform Colors. At the time, African Twitter was flooded with videos of people from all over the continent participating in the #JohnCenaChallenge.
Cena was more than open to dance to the song, despite “not knowing how to dance”. The video was an instant hit with South Africans.
The Kelly Clarkson Show
In all the times John has gushed over and spoken highly of Sho, not once did the two meet. On the show last week, Sho said: “If I see him I'm gonna freak out, I love him a lot.”
After John surprised her during the performance, they sat down for an interview, where he said of Sho: “Her song is about heartbreak, but it's really cool because it's a high-energy song and you can take something negative in your life and express it creatively, and you have reached an audience around the world. And you managed to create a dance challenge in my name.”
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
When the song was released, not everyone was pleased or impressed. John recently told Lilly Singh that the artist was accused of making a mockery of him and his work, and was asked by WWE to make “a statement or a quote”, but he refused.
“She's mentioning my name and referencing what I do for a profession, and I could easily be like 'yo that's IP copyrighting infringement' or I could say 'she's a South African artist and my contribution to the WWE has sparked creative inspiration to someone."
John said the song was bigger than him as it was something Sho created for herself to make popular and trendy.
“I don't take myself too seriously and it really was special to see this artist. She's from SA, which is a pretty remedial area, and this song blast her out.”
Strahan, Sarah and Keke
Seeing the love the wrestler has been giving Sho, his fans have dubbed him the “coolest”, but he really has gone above and beyond to promote the SA rapper.
During his appearance on the Strahan, Sarah and Keke show, he said his favourite song at the moment is John Cena.
“I currently like that Sho Madjozi song,” he said, before spitting the lyrics.
One of the hosts said, “you know you've made it when they make a song about you”, to which he responded, “I was so grateful for that. She's an artist all the way from SA and is from very humble beginnings.”