WATCH | Four times John Cena hyped up Sho Madjozi and her song

SA rapper Sho Madjozi has gone. She isn't just getting international nominations from all angles, but is also a hot topic on American talk shows, thanks to her latest hit, John Cena.

Sho named the song after her childhood hero wrestler, who has done nothing but gush over her making him “cool again”.

Here are just four times John has stanned over Sho.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

On the show in September, John joined scores of people jamming to the hit, a little more than a month after it debuted on online music platform Colors. At the time, African Twitter was flooded with videos of people from all over the continent participating in the #JohnCenaChallenge.

Cena was more than open to dance to the song, despite “not knowing how to dance”. The video was an instant hit with South Africans.