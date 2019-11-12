TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mampintsha addresses rumours about his huge weight-loss

12 November 2019 - 06:39 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Mampintsha says he is not sick and people are spreading lies.
Mampintsha says he is not sick and people are spreading lies.
Image: Via Mampintsha's Instagram

Kwaito artist Mampintsha has broken his silence on his sudden weight-loss.

This after social media users expressed concern last week after a video showed a “skinny” Mampintsha dancing.

Many suggested that Mampintsha could have been stressed or unwell, which would explain the huge weight-loss, while others praised him for dropping a kilo or two.

Unable to ignore the ongoing rumours surrounding his weight, Mampintsha set the record straight.

In a video on social media, he said he is not sick and doesn’t care much about other people’s opinions.

Speaking in isiZulu, Mampintsha also had a spicy clapback for those "spreading lies" about his weight, saying such people relied on these rumours to sleep at night.

“Angiguli (I am not sick)," he said.

Watch it below:

MORE

Mzansi shooketh beyond belief at Mampintsha's 'dramatic' weight-loss

'The way 2019 is so rough, even Mampintsha is getting nyisad by relationships'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | Babes and Mampintsha get roasted for Ed Sheeran song

In the viral video, not only did the pair butcher Ed Sheeran's hit song Perfect but they even mistook him for Stevie Wonder.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Mampintsha defends Babes Wodumo in Lady Zamar controversy

Mampintsha has jumped to the defence of his partner, Babes Wodumo.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | John Cena refuses to take legal action against Sho Madjozi over song TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'It's been a very rough year': Enhle Mbali confirms Black Coffee divorce TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Nkayi apologises for 'divisive and tribalist' Xhosa comment TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly Khumalo: The most hurtful thing is being called a 'killer' TshisaLIVE
  5. 'You were my rock' — heartbroken Peggy-Sue Khumalo's tribute to husband Xolani ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
X