WATCH | Mampintsha addresses rumours about his huge weight-loss
Kwaito artist Mampintsha has broken his silence on his sudden weight-loss.
This after social media users expressed concern last week after a video showed a “skinny” Mampintsha dancing.
Many suggested that Mampintsha could have been stressed or unwell, which would explain the huge weight-loss, while others praised him for dropping a kilo or two.
Unable to ignore the ongoing rumours surrounding his weight, Mampintsha set the record straight.
In a video on social media, he said he is not sick and doesn’t care much about other people’s opinions.
Speaking in isiZulu, Mampintsha also had a spicy clapback for those "spreading lies" about his weight, saying such people relied on these rumours to sleep at night.
“Angiguli (I am not sick)," he said.
Watch it below:
#Mampintsha Looks like is on Something guys. But Ke let Me Mind my Business 🤔😢🤷🏽♂️ 🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♂️😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fxQloj1i2d— 👑King Mabaso 👑💧 🇿🇦 (@SizweBebe) November 11, 2019