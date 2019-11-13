TshisaLIVE

DJ Black Coffee on divorce: It's been a heartbreaking & challenging period

13 November 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Enhle Mbali and DJ Black Coffee.
Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

DJ Black Coffee has broken his silence on the split from his estranged wife, actress Enhle Mbali, just days after she confirmed they are getting divorced.

The DJ took to social media on Tuesday evening to confirm reports surrounding their split and said it had been a “heartbreaking and challenging year”.

“After much deliberation since the story of our relationship broke in public, I wish to state that we have been trying to sort our problems amicably and in private for almost a year now and it has been the most heartbreaking and challenging period,” he wrote.

“As much as there's two sides to every story I will not discuss our private life in public, let alone speak ill of my partner or my in-laws, as this can only hurt the people we both love dearly.”

The DJ asked that their privacy be respected in an attempt to protect their children. 

“As Mbali has stated, our priority is to protect our children at this point” he added.

Enhle took to Instagram on Sunday morning to confirm their split, after Sunday World reported details of a court application and their divorce. 

In a video, Enhle reflected on it being “a very rough year” and asked for privacy.

“It has a been a long couple of years for me. In all that, all I ask for is silence. Not for me or for anyone else, but for my children. Everything I have done until this day is to protect my children.”

There has been overwhelming support for Enhle since her announcement, with dozens of celebs rallying around her.

TshisaLIVE
