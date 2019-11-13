DJ Black Coffee on divorce: It's been a heartbreaking & challenging period

DJ Black Coffee has broken his silence on the split from his estranged wife, actress Enhle Mbali, just days after she confirmed they are getting divorced.

The DJ took to social media on Tuesday evening to confirm reports surrounding their split and said it had been a “heartbreaking and challenging year”.

“After much deliberation since the story of our relationship broke in public, I wish to state that we have been trying to sort our problems amicably and in private for almost a year now and it has been the most heartbreaking and challenging period,” he wrote.

“As much as there's two sides to every story I will not discuss our private life in public, let alone speak ill of my partner or my in-laws, as this can only hurt the people we both love dearly.”

The DJ asked that their privacy be respected in an attempt to protect their children.

“As Mbali has stated, our priority is to protect our children at this point” he added.