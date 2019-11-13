DJ Tira appears on Beats 1 Radio to push amapiano & gqom in America

DJ Tira is making major moves in the US, and it is all in the name of pushing SA music.

Makoya Bearings, as he refers to himself, made a guest appearance on Beats 1 Radio, hosted by Ebro Darden.

Ebro was in SA last week, where he got to experience what Mzansi had to offer, but Tira thought it would be a great idea to take the sounds South Africans love to a wider audience in the States.

Tira shared on Instagram that he was in NYC pushing SA sounds, from amapiano to gqom to house music. He said the time is now, SA!

The DJ then shared a video of him hanging with Ebro in the studio. “SA in the building,” Ebro yelled in the clip, before Tira encouraged US listeners to tune in, as he had something special for them.